Ghana: MP Supports Bece Candidates With Gh¢68,946 in Mion

The Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Misbahu Adams Mahama, has presented GH¢68,946.75 to the Mion District Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support the smooth conduct of this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The amount is to help service and fuel official vehicles and motorbikes to ensure effective monitoring of candidates across the district.

The support will also cater for meals for students sitting the 2026 BECE.

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As part of efforts to improve the quality of education in the area, the MP also distributed mathematical sets to all candidates to aid them in writing the examination.

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Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at Sang, Alhaji Mahama said the gesture was aimed at ensuring the smooth transportation of examination materials, proper supervision and effective monitoring at all centres.

He described education as a key driver of development, noting that supporting candidates during external examinations remained one of his top priorities.

"This is something I have been doing since I was elected as the MP for the area," he stated.

Alhaji Mahama added that he would continue to lobby government institutions and agencies to bring more development to the education sector in the district.

He emphasised that investing in education was an investment in the future of the children.

According to him, students deserved the best conditions to succeed, and it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to support them to excel academically.

The MP further reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the district, indicating that several projects, particularly in the education sector, had been undertaken since he assumed office.

He urged the candidates to remain focused, disciplined and determined to excel in their examinations.

The Mion District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr Mohammed Dawuda, who received the donation, commended the MP for the gesture.

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He described the support as timely and impactful, saying it would ease the burden on parents while boosting the confidence and performance of candidates.

Mr Dawuda noted that the MP's continued support for education had contributed to improved examination outcomes, as well as increased enrolment and retention in schools across the district.

He assured the MP of the directorate's continued support for all education-related initiatives in the area.