Ghana: Dr Ofori Sarpong Gifts 600-Bed Dormitory to Alma Mater

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has inaugurated a 600 bed ultra- modern dormitory for the Presbyterian Boys' Senior Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, as part of activities marking his 60th birthday celebration.

The facility named: "Ofori Sarpong House," was inaugurated last Thursday at a ceremony organised by the PRESEC Old Boys' Association.

Dr Ofori Sarpong who is also the President of Ɔdadeꞓ global President and Board Chairman of PRESEC described the moment as "deeply humbling, fulfilling, and meaningful," adding that the project represented his gratitude to the institution that shaped his life.

He recounted his journey as a student admitted in 1988, highlighting how PRESEC transformed him from 'a quiet and introverted individual into a confident and purpose driven person.'

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Dr Ofori Sarpong explained that as he approached his 60th birthday, he reflected on a meaningful way to celebrate the milestone and chose to invest in a project that would benefit future generations.

He revealed that student population growth over the years has placed pressure on existing facilities, making the intervention both timely and necessary.

Dr Ofori Sarpong commended individuals and teams who played key roles in the execution of the project, including members of the Ɔdadeꞓ fraternity, project supervisors, architects, and staff of Special Investments.

He expressed confidence that the dormitory would serve generations of students and inspire a sustained culture of giving.

Addressing the students, Vice President of the PRESEC Old Boys' Association, (Ɔdadeꞓ) Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, urged them to take good care of the facility and uphold the values of the school.

"Honour it with your scholarship. Honour it with the kind of character that makes a nation proud, use the facility as a space to nurture dreams, build friendships, and strengthen discipline, she said.

She described Dr Ofori Sarpong as a leader who leads with heart, citing his long standing contributions to the school and its alumni.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, praised Dr Ofori Sarpong for his significant contribution to education and described the facility as a "monumental footprint" that will help ease the school's accommodation challenges while enhancing academic life on campus.

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The Minister emphasised that providing decent student accommodation should be a shared responsibility between government and stakeholders, stressing that partnerships of this nature are essential for improving Ghana's educational infrastructure.

The Education Minister also used the occasion to assure the private sector of the government's commitment to improving the business environment under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, a thriving private sector plays a critical role in job creation and national development.

The Minister revealed that the government would reciprocate Dr Ofori Sarpong's gesture with significant infrastructure investments at PRESEC.

He disclosed that through the GETFund, the government would construct a 5,000 seat assembly hall, a two storey boys' dormitory, a 24 unit classroom block, and a modern sanitation facility between 2027 and 2028.