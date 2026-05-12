Ghana: Team Strongman Foundation Honours Aged Women On Mother's Day

Team Strongman Foundation, a community based support organisation, marked this year's Mother's Day by honouring aged women in parts of Accra through the donation of assorted food items and essential supplies.

As part of the celebration, members of the foundation on Sunday embarked on a house to house outreach in communities including Korle Gonno, Chorkor, Agege, Accra Jamestown and Bubuashie Atico, where they presented free hampers to elderly women in appreciation of their sacrifices and contributions to society.

About 100 hampers were distributed during the exercise. They contained rice, cooking oil, cloth, provisions and other household essentials aimed at supporting the beneficiaries and bringing smiles to their faces during the festivities.

The Founder of the foundation, Mr Stephen Nii Afotey Odai, said the initiative formed part of its commitment to giving back to society and supporting vulnerable groups.

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He noted that mothers and elderly women played vital roles in shaping families and communities and therefore deserved recognition, care and support, especially on occasions such as Mother's Day.

Mr Odai explained that the foundation chose to celebrate the day differently by reaching out directly to aged women, many of whom were unable to participate in large public gatherings due to age and health conditions.

"We believe mothers and elderly women deserve to be celebrated not only with words but also through acts of kindness and support. This outreach is our way of showing them love and reminding them that society still cares about them," he stated.

He added that the foundation remained committed to undertaking humanitarian activities that positively impacted the lives of the underprivileged, and pledged to roll out more community based interventions in the coming months.

A member of the foundation, Ms Stephanie Birikorang, described the exercise as fulfilling and heartwarming, saying the smiles and prayers from the beneficiaries underscored the importance of supporting elderly persons in society.

She said beyond the presentation of hampers, the interaction with the aged women created a sense of belonging and reassurance that they were appreciated and remembered.

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Ms Birikorang urged individuals and organisations to extend support to vulnerable people in their communities, particularly the aged, widows and the less privileged.

The outreach attracted excitement and appreciation from residents, especially the elderly women, who welcomed members of the foundation into their homes and expressed gratitude for the gesture.

The initiative also formed part of the foundation's efforts to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Two, which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition for vulnerable people.