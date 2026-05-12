Nigeria: FG Reaffirms Commitment to Growth of Dairy Sector, Trains 100 Farmers in Oyo

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to transforming the country's dairy sector through strategic capacity development at the grassroots, following the training of 100 small-scale dairy farmers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The capacity building which was facilitated by the ministry, focused on equipping participants with practical knowledge on dairy farming best practices, improved husbandry techniques, and sustainable approaches to milk production, collection, and processing.

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Ajimobi, described the initiative as timely and critical to strengthening the capacity of dairy farmers and advancing national dairy production.

He said, "As we continue to push for self-sufficiency in livestock production, initiatives like this remind us that real transformation begins with empowering farmers at the grassroots.

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"This training is essential to improving productivity, ensuring quality, and building a sustainable dairy value chain that benefits rural communities and the nation at large."

In a statement, issued by Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Livestock, Henrietta Okokon, Ajimobi reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to unlocking the full economic potential of the livestock sector through targeted policies, strategic partnerships, and impactful programmes.

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained and serve as change agents within their communities.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Florence Kalulu, stressed the importance of small-scale dairy farmers in Nigeria's agricultural ecosystem, noting their contribution to food security and rural economic development.

She said, "Smallholder dairy farmers are the backbone of local milk production. Their resilience and dedication continue to sustain communities across this state and beyond."

Kalulu acknowledged existing challenges in the sector, including low productivity, poor animal health management, inadequate hygiene practices, and limited access to modern techniques. She added that addressing these issues is essential to improving the quality, safety, and profitability of dairy production.

She noted that the initiative aligned with the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS), which aims to boost productivity, enhance farmers' livelihoods, reduce import dependence, and strengthen national food and nutrition security.

She said, "This training is not just about learning, but about transformation. We expect participants to become ambassadors of good practices, sharing knowledge and inspiring others within their communities."

Also, in her remarks, the President, Women in Dairy Production Association (WIDPA), Mrs. Racheal Eyitayo-Ariori, commended the federal government for its renewed focus on the dairy sector and called for greater inclusion of women in dairy production.

According to her, "When small-scale dairy farmers are supported, the impact on the economy is significant, with increased milk production and broader economic benefits."

She noted the strategic importance of Oyo State in agricultural production within the South-West region.

One of the participants, Moyosore Olatunde, who had been involved in dairy farming for over a decade, expressed optimism about the future of the sector, while calling for increased youth participation.

He said, "We need more young people to come into dairy farming with innovative ideas, and this can happen faster when the government provides the necessary support."

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According to the statement, the training featured a blend of classroom instruction, interactive discussions, pictorial demonstrations, and hands-on practical sessions as well as distribution of essential inputs such as heifers, feed, and salt licks, to boost productivity and support improved dairy operations.

The ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to scaling up similar interventions nationwide as part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria's livestock sector and ensure sustainable growth in dairy production.

The training programme covered key areas such as sustainable feed supply through improved pasture development and feed conservation, breed improvement, feeding practices for milking cows, herd health management, and opportunities in milk collection and handling.