Nigeria: Obi's 2023 Campaign Coordinator Ifeanyi Ezeagu Declares for Governorship

Hon. Chief Ifeanyi Thaddeus Ezeagu, who served as a key coordinator in Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign in Sokoto State, has officially declared his intention to run for governor of Imo State.

Ezeagu made the announcement during a declaration event attended by supporters and political associates across the state.

He said his decision was driven by the need to restore public confidence in governance through leadership that prioritizes the people.

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If elected, Ezeagu stated that his administration would focus on security, quality education, job creation, citizens' welfare, and effective service delivery.

He emphasized that security remains fundamental to achieving economic growth and social stability in Imo State.

According to him, restoring trust in government requires people-oriented policies, transparency, youth empowerment, and sustained infrastructural development.

Ezeagu pledged to invest heavily in education by improving schools and providing better support for teachers across the state.

He also promised to create opportunities for young people through skills acquisition programs and employment initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment.

The former campaign coordinator assured Imo residents of an inclusive government that would prioritize accountability and grassroots development.

He said his administration would ensure that democratic dividends reach all communities, not just urban centers.

Political observers have described Ezeagu's entry into the race as a significant development in Imo State's political landscape ahead of the forthcoming governorship contest.