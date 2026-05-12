Nigeria: INEC to Deploy 1.4 Million Corps Members for 2027 Elections

"I dare say INEC cannot conduct elections in Nigeria without the NYSC," Mr Amupitan said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy over 1.4 million National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members for the 2027 general elections nationwide.

Chairman of INEC, Joash Amupitan, a professor, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the NYSC leadership in Abuja on Monday.

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He met the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Olakunle Nafiu, a brigadier-general, to strengthen electoral collaboration.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola, highlighted Mr Amupitan's remarks on NYSC's importance.

Mr Amupitan said the NYSC remained a critical pillar in Nigeria's democratic and electoral architecture.

He said corps members had consistently supported elections since the return to democracy in 1999.

"I dare say INEC cannot conduct elections in Nigeria without the NYSC," Mr Amupitan said.

He described corps members as the backbone of field election operations across the country.

"When we speak of election manpower, we are essentially speaking of your corps members," he added.

He said their neutrality and discipline enhance credibility at polling units nationwide.

"They are the most dedicated, educated and patriotic election staff we have," he said.

Mr Amupitan said their presence strengthens public confidence in electoral outcomes.

He noted that corps members serve as ad hoc staff during elections nationwide. "They form the backbone of our electoral process in every cycle," he added.

He referenced INEC's experience during the 2023 general elections as evidence of their importance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC deployed about 1.2 million ad hoc staff members during the 2023 polls.

"Over 70 per cent, nearly 850,000, were NYSC members and student volunteers," Mr Amupitan explained.

He said the 2027 elections would require an even larger mobilisation.

"INEC will deploy 707,384 corps members for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

"The same number will be required for governorship and state assembly elections. This brings the total requirement to 1,414,768 ad hoc personnel nationwide," he said

The INEC boss said additional corps members would support off-cycle and bye-elections, adding that about 52,446 corps members will be needed for such elections.

Amupitan said corps members make up nearly 90 per cent of key electoral officers. He said they have safeguarded ballots across 176,846 polling units nationwide.

"These young Nigerians protected the sanctity of the ballot in difficult terrains," he said.

He praised their role in the Anambra State governorship and FCT Area Council elections.

He said their digital skills ensured effective use of the BVAS system.

"Their tech competence is central to modern electoral administration," he added.

Mr Amupitan assured that INEC is improving welfare and insurance for corps members.

"We are constantly refining safety and welfare measures for all ad hoc staff," he said.

He stressed the importance of early training ahead of the 2027 elections while referencing upcoming off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

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"These elections will test our innovations before the 2027 general elections," he said, requesting continued collaboration and support from the NYSC leadership.

NYSC-INEC MoU

In his response, NYSC Director-General commended the partnership, saying the NYSC-INEC Memorandum of Understanding has been in place since 2011.

Mr Nafiu described corps members as credible, reliable and easily trainable personnel.

He noted that incoming Gen Z corps members are highly digitally skilled. "Their digital competence will further strengthen electoral processes," he said.

He assured INEC of continued NYSC support for all electoral activities.

"We remain committed to supporting credible elections in Nigeria," Mr Nafiu added.

(NAN)