Liberia: Bea Mountain Under Fire

Calls are mounting for Bea Mountain Mining Company and the Government of Liberia to urgently address the alleged pollution of the Mafa River and Marvoe Creek in Grand Cape Mount County, as former Press Union of Liberia (PUL) President Abraham G. Massaley warns of what he describes as a growing environmental and public health crisis threatening thousands of residents.

Speaking Monday, May 11, in Koboliah Town after touring affected communities along the Mafa River, Massaley accused authorities of failing to adequately respond to what he believes is chemical contamination linked to mining operations in the area.

"Thousands of our fellow citizens and residents of Grand Cape Mount County are at significant risk of cancer, liver, kidney, and cardiovascular diseases as well as neurological disorder, reproductive health complications and intestinal bleeding," Massaley declared.

The former PUL President and former President of the National Association of Cape Mountainians in the Americas (NACA) said residents in Garwular and Gola Konneh Districts are increasingly vulnerable to severe health conditions, including respiratory illnesses, chronic coughing, asthma-like symptoms, and developmental delays in children.

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"Our people mainly in Garwular and Gola Konneh Districts do not deserve this," he stressed.

Massaley called on President Joseph Boakai to declare an environmental emergency and immediately order a comprehensive cleanup of the Mafa River and Marvoe Creek.

"I am therefore calling on President Boakai to declare an environmental emergency and mandate the immediate cleanup of the Mafa River and the Marvoe Creek," he said.

According to him, laboratory testing reportedly conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in February 2023 allegedly found dangerous levels of Cyanide, Arsenic, Iron, Copper Sulfate, and Mercury in the Mafa River System, the Marvoe Creek, and connected tributaries.

Massaley warned that prolonged exposure to the chemicals could have devastating consequences for communities depending on the river for daily survival.

"Arsenic exposure can cause cancer and organ failure; Cyanide exposure can cause heart arrest, respiratory failure, death; Mercury exposure causes brain damage, birth defects, nerve disorders," he explained.

He further noted that iron overload can damage the heart and pancreas, while copper sulfate exposure can trigger liver and kidney damage, neurological disorders, stomach cramps, skin irritation, and rashes.

"These chemicals are extremely toxic and can also contaminate groundwater," he cautioned.

Describing what he personally observed during his visit, Massaley said the condition of the river has deteriorated significantly.

"By seeing the Mafa today, the river has drastically changed in color, is cloudy, muddy with foam and bubbles. It appears the Mafa River has stood still," he stated.

He added that there appears to have been no meaningful environmental remediation effort undertaken since the alleged contamination occurred.

"There has been no river dredging, sediment removal, chemical neutralization, bioremediation, long-term water purification program and community water replacement systems," he said.

Massaley warned that the pollution has become both a public health emergency and an ecological crisis affecting livelihoods and aquatic life.

"The pollution of the Mafa River and the Marvoe Creek is a serious threat to public health and an ecological crisis resulting to mass fish kills and deaths of other aquatic species as well as serious disruptions to livelihoods by thousands of our fellow citizens," he noted.

The former PUL President directly called on the Liberian government to compel Bea Mountain Mining Corporation to take responsibility for the alleged pollution and carry out a full cleanup operation.

"I am calling on the Liberian government to have Bea Mountain do a comprehensive cleanup of the Mafa River and the Marvoe Creek. There is no doubt on my mind that this pollution is due to mining," he asserted.

He also criticized what he described as the silence of county leaders and elected officials regarding the issue.

"It is even appalling that our county elected officials and those called to lead our county are largely silent on this pollution that could upend the health of thousands of our fellow citizens," Massaley said.

According to him, urgent intervention could significantly reduce the environmental risks facing affected communities.

"These environmental risks can be stabilized within two months," he claimed.

Massaley urged the government to independently assess whether mining tailings systems being used by mining companies in the area are adequate to prevent toxic leaks and overflows.

"The government should verify that the tailings are adequately secured to stop leaks and overflows," he urged.

He also called for stronger mining and environmental regulations, including mandatory rehabilitation bonds, strict controls on hazardous chemicals, real-time water monitoring systems, and tougher enforcement measures against polluters.

"These hazardous chemicals can bind to river sediments and remain toxic for several years, posing serious health risks to our people," he warned.

Massaley estimated that an emergency cleanup effort could cost less than US$10 million and be completed within two months while long-term solutions are implemented.

He further appealed for immediate assistance to affected communities, including safe drinking water systems, mobile purification units, bottled water distribution, mobile health clinics, and direct compensation for families impacted by the alleged contamination.

"Immediate help should be provided to affected communities including construction of boreholes with safe groundwater, mobile water purification systems and bottled water distribution," he said.

Massaley also raised concerns over the possibility of a mining dam collapse, warning that such an event could trigger catastrophic flooding and toxic contamination downstream.

"It is even concerning if there was a dam collapse as communities downstream could be flooded with toxic slurry with high fatality risk," he cautioned.

Drawing comparisons to the 2019 mining dam collapse in Brazil that killed hundreds of people, he warned Liberia must not ignore the risks associated with mining operations in high rainfall areas like Cape Mount County.

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"The 1982 No-Way Camp, Mano River landslide in this county should serve as a vivid reminder about the cost to human lives in such tragedies," he added.

Massaley recommended that mining companies operating in Liberia adopt safer technologies, including dry stacking tailings systems with double-lined containment and improved water treatment facilities.

"Gold mines in heavy rainfall terrains should use dry stacking tailings with double-lined containment and better water treatment plants," he suggested.

While clarifying that he supports responsible investment in Liberia's mining sector, Massaley questioned whether communities in Cape Mount are receiving meaningful benefits from the country's vast mineral wealth.

"Frankly, I am yet to see whether mining at such a large scale in Cape Mount is even worth it, or a curse on our land," he remarked.

He argued that despite reports of hundreds of millions of dollars in gold sales, many communities directly affected by mining activities continue to suffer from poverty, displacement, and underdevelopment.

"Meanwhile, communities at the epicenter of this gold rush are getting nothing tangible in return," he lamented.

Massaley also condemned the displacement of communities and destruction of ancestral lands for mining purposes without what he described as adequate compensation.

"People should not be dislodged from their ancestral towns and their cemeteries and sacred places torn apart by bulldozers in a scramble for gold especially without adequate compensation," he said.