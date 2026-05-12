Liberia: Koon Wants Lawmakers Focus On Nat'l Development, Legislative Duty

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon, has called on lawmakers to remain united, disciplined, and firmly focused on national development and their constitutional responsibilities as the Legislature officially opened the Second Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia.

Speaking during plenary on Capitol Hill, Speaker Koon welcomed lawmakers back from recess and urged them to recommit themselves to the work for which they were elected, stressing service, accountability, and patriotism.

"It is again an honor and a deep sense of responsibility that I welcome you all to the opening of the Second Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia," he said. "Let me officially say welcome back to do the job for which you were elected and to which you have committed yourselves."

Speaker Koon reflected on the performance of the Legislature during the first quarter, noting that despite challenges, the House demonstrated resilience and continued to function effectively in advancing national priorities. He said lawmakers considered and passed key legislative instruments aimed at strengthening governance, boosting economic growth, and improving accountability in public service.

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He also highlighted the Legislature's expanding role in regional peace and security matters within the Mano River Union, referencing engagements on cross-border issues involving Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone. According to him, parliamentary diplomacy remains critical in promoting dialogue and stability in the sub-region.

Speaker Koon further noted improvements in the Legislature's oversight function during the period, stating that House committees actively engaged ministries, agencies, and public corporations to review budget performance, monitor service delivery, and ensure compliance with national laws and appropriations. He added that internal reforms have also improved coordination and efficiency within the Legislature.

Addressing the recently passed supplementary budget, the Speaker disclosed that the national budget has increased from approximately US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion, stressing the need for stronger revenue generation and strict oversight in public financial management.

"As we enter this second quarter, the task before us is even greater," he said. "The Liberian people expect a House that is focused, effective, responsive, and united around national progress. They expect leadership that places the country above conflict and service above self-interest."

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He urged committee leadership to be more proactive and results-oriented, emphasizing that legislative debates and public hearings must remain constructive, respectful, and solution-driven.

Speaker Koon reaffirmed the House's commitment to strengthening public trust and accountability, expressing confidence that lawmakers will deliver a productive session in the interest of the Liberian people.

Meanwhile, the Legislature is expected to deliberate on several key national issues during the session, including proposals on setting a threshold for additional legislative seats, the printing of additional banknotes, and reforms aimed at strengthening constitutional oversight and reinforcing checks and balances among the three branches of government.