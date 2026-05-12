Liberia: Firestone Layoffs Put On Ice

Liberia's Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., has ordered the immediate suspension of a proposed redundancy exercise by the Firestone Plantation Company involving a senior union official, citing concerns over potential industrial unrest and the need for further investigation.

In an official communication to Firestone management, Minister Kruah instructed the company to suspend plans to declare Mr. Winston Ford, Co-Chair of the Firestone Agricultural Workers Union (FAWUL), redundant pending a comprehensive review by the Ministry of Labour.

The Minister disclosed that about six weeks earlier, Firestone's legal representatives had informed the Ministry of management's intention to declare six employees redundant, including Mr. Ford. The matter was subsequently referred to the Ministry's Director of Workers' Compensation for technical assessment and guidance.

However, while the review process was ongoing, the Ministry received formal objections from more than 46 Workplace Representatives across the plantation. The workers submitted a signed petition opposing the redundancy decision and calling for closer scrutiny of the process.

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Minister Kruah noted that the sequence of events surrounding the decision raised concerns that warranted caution, particularly given that Mr. Ford had reportedly been encouraged by workers to contest the union chairmanship shortly before being included among those earmarked for redundancy.

He emphasized that while redundancy actions may fall within the legal rights of management, such decisions must be handled carefully to avoid disrupting industrial peace and stability.

"As a Ministry, we must ensure that lawful actions are also undertaken with prudence so as not to undermine industrial harmony," he stated.

The Workplace Representatives have meanwhile called for a full investigation into the redundancy process, citing Article 29, Section (J) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which provides that Workplace Representatives should be the last employees affected during redundancy exercises within their departments or sections.

The representatives argue that Mr. Ford serves as a Workplace Representative across three departments and also holds the position of Co-Chairman of FAWUL, representing workers across the plantation.

The Ministry of Labour said it will continue consultations with Firestone management and workers' representatives in order to reach a balanced resolution that protects labour rights while maintaining stability at one of Liberia's largest agricultural concessions.