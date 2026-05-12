Liberia: National Unification Day 2026 - Civil Society Consortium Launches Historic 'Dialogue-to-Justice' Framework to Resolve Liberia's Transitional Impasse

Monrovia — Tuesday, May 12, the Better Future Foundation (BFF), in strategic partnership with the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (OWECC-L) and the Voices Of The Elders (VOTE-RL), Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC), Liberia Institute for Growing Patriotism, will convene a high-level National Unification Day (NUD) Dialogue at the University of Liberia(UL), Capitol Hill Campus.

This landmark event, supported by the Partners for Democracy & Good Governance (PdG), marks the launch of a sophisticated, multi-phase initiative designed to bridge the gap between national reconciliation and the long-awaited pursuit of transitional justice.

In a powerful pre-conference briefing, veteran educator and NUD Co-presider Sister Mary Laurene Browne, OSF, challenged the nation to move beyond symbolic gestures. "Unification is not a static event; it is an active, persistent dialogue," Sister Browne emphasized. She called on every stratum of Liberian society to build a consensus on the nation's future, urging corporate entities to recognize that sustainable peace is the only viable insurance for the collective security of both the state and private investment.

Innovation in Peacebuilding: The Snap Survey and Postmortem Loop

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Central to the NUD 2026 agenda is the introduction of a rigorous, data-driven approach to peace:

The 15,000-Respondent Snap Survey: A nationwide quantitative assessment designed to capture the current pulse of the Liberian people regarding reconciliation and the establishment of war crimes courts.

Quarterly Postmortem Dialogues: A commitment to "The Dialogue Loop," ensuring that survey data is not filed away but used to host quarterly stakeholder sessions through 2027 to shape public policy and legislative action.

Addressing the Transitional Justice Impasse

The 2026 Dialogue arrives at a critical juncture for the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC-L). By mainstreaming public sentiment through the Snap Survey, the PdG consortium aims to provide the OWECC-L and the National Legislature with the empirical evidence needed to navigate the current transitional justice deadlock. The initiative seeks to transform "justice" from a divisive political topic into a unified national priority for sustainable development.

High-Level Participation

The conference will feature a keynote address followed by a high-level panel discussion. Expected participants include:

The Speaker of the Liberian National Legislature

The Executive Director of the OWECC-L

Representatives from the United Nations and the Diplomatic Community

Leaders of the NUHA Committee

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The Secretariat of the Mary N. Brownell National Unification Hero/Heroine Awards (NUHA), through BFF Founder/CEO Rev. Augustine S. Arkoi, has also confirmed the receipt of diverse nominations. The winners--individuals who have demonstrated exceptional courage in the pursuit of national unity--will be officially announced and honored during tomorrow's ceremony.