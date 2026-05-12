Liberia: Association of Evangelicals of Liberia Elects Bishop Robert S. M. Bimba As President

Monrovia — The Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL) on Sunday, May 10, 2026, held a Thanksgiving and Induction Service for its newly elected Board of Governance at the Voice of Pentecost Church (Compassion Center) in Congo Town, Montserrado County, where Bishop Emmanuel Jones is Overseer

The event, held under the theme, "Providing Kingdom Solution for Societal Transformation Through Networking," was drawn from Ephesians 4:16 and brought together church leaders, pastors, partners, and members of the evangelical community across Liberia.

The ceremony was moderated by Rev. Benjamin Wuo Suah Sr., Faculty and Human Resource Manager of the Evangelical Seminary of West Africa, and featured worship, prayers, choir ministrations, remarks from church leaders, and the official installation of the new leadership team.

The newly inducted leadership includes Bishop Robert S.M. Bimba as President of AEL, Bishop Dr. Jackson G. Weah as Vice President, Rev. Mrs. Oretha Nyemah Sackor as Treasurer, along with several board members including Rev. Godson Tumbey Divine, Bishop Matthew Kantan Sr, and Rev. Fr. Lincoln Y. Klee etc

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Delivering remarks during the ceremony, Bishop Robert S.M. Bimba described the occasion as a significant moment for the evangelical community in Liberia and pledged to work with all elected leaders and members to strengthen and transform AEL through unity, humility, teamwork, and commitment. The ceremony was well attended by church leaders in Liberia, Bishop Dr.M.Wolo Belleh, Rev.Dr.Christian K. Dagadu,Apostle E.Jenkins Peal,ArcBishop Cecilia Brown,etc

"I count it a great honor to serve and give back to my generation and the Evangelicals of Liberia," Bishop Bimba said. "I believe we can only build the AEL God wants through unity, teamwork, humility, and commitment."

Bishop Bimba also expressed appreciation to his family, the Abide in the Vine Fellowship, and all partners and supporters who contributed to the success of the program.

The keynote message and installation charge were delivered by Dr. Master Oboletswe Matlhaope, Secretary General of the Association of Evangelicals in Africa (AEA). Dr. Matlhaope, a leadership and governance consultant and Chancellor of Africa International University, emphasized the need for transformational Christian leadership across the African continent.

Dr. Matlhaope, challenged all churches to become member of AEL and on the Body of Christ to offer solutions in communities and Government. The must be fully involved in the salvation of souls and development of Liberia

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The program also featured remarks from the National Spiritual Stakeholders of Liberia, Liberia Full Gospel Ministers and Churches Fellowship, and the Pan African Christian Women Alliance

In a statement of appreciation, AEL General Secretary Rev. Stephen Varfee Jr. thanked the host church, pastors, volunteers, partners, and sponsors for their support and participation in the event.

The Association of Evangelicals of Liberia, established in 1964, is one of Liberia's largest evangelical networks, bringing together churches and Christian organizations to promote spiritual guidance, advocacy, discipleship, and holistic societal transformation.

AEL's ministry strategy focuses on equipping and empowering churches and agencies to address spiritual, social, economic, and environmental challenges through programs in church ministries, women empowerment, peacebuilding, education, WASH, trauma healing, advocacy, and livelihood development.

The organization continues to operate under its core mission of mobilizing churches to take leadership roles in bringing about Christ-focused transformation in society through networking, training, and resource mobilization.