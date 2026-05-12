Liberia: Labour Minister Kruah Places Hold On Redundancy At Firestone

Monrovia — The Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr., has formally requested the Management of the Firestone Plantation Company to place an immediate hold on the proposed redundancy of Winston Ford, Co-Chair of the Firestone Agricultural Workers Union (FAWUL).

In a communication addressed to the company, the Minister indicated that the Ministry's recommendation is based on findings from ongoing investigations and observations, which suggest that proceeding with Mr. Ford's redundancy at this time could trigger industrial unrest within the plantation.

The Minister disclosed that approximately six weeks ago, the Legal Counsel of Firestone informed the Ministry of Management's intention to declare six employees redundant, including Mr. Ford.

The matter was subsequently forwarded to the Director of Workers' Compensation for review and technical advice.

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While the communication was under review, the Ministry received concerns from over 46 Workplace Representatives, who not only rejected the proposed redundancy but also submitted a petition urging Mr. Ford to contest the Union's chairmanship. A copy of the petition, duly signed by the representatives, was presented to the Ministry. These Workplace Representatives serve as elected voices of workers across various departments and sections of the plantation.

In light of these developments, the Ministry initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Minister Kruah emphasized that the sequence of events--Mr. Ford being petitioned to contest the chairmanship and subsequently listed for redundancy--raises serious concerns, warranting caution and due diligence.

Accordingly, the Ministry has requested Management to suspend any action on the redundancy pending further review.

The Minister concluded by noting that while certain actions may be legally permissible, they must also be exercised with prudence and sensitivity to maintain peace and stability within the workplace.

Meanwhile, in a formal request submitted to the Ministry, the Workplace Representatives called for a full probe into the redundancy process.

They referenced Article 29, Section (J) of the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which stipulates that in cases of redundancy, a Workplace Representative within a given department or section shall be the last to be affected.

The representatives further maintained that Winston Ford is not only a Workplace Representative across three departments but also the duly elected Co-Chairman representing the entire workforce under FAWUL.