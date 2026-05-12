Liberia: 'Journalists Are Life-Savers' - Maryland Press Freedom Forum Calls for Ethical, Community-Focused Reporting

Pleebo — Journalists and media practitioners from across Maryland County gathered at the Pleebo City Hall over the weekend to observe this year's World Press Freedom Day, with a strong call for ethical journalism, stronger mentorship, and increased focus on community-centered reporting.

The observance brought together journalists from various parts of the county, including Barrobo and Karluway Districts, creating a platform for reflection on the role and challenges of the media in promoting accountability and public awareness.

This year's global theme, "Reporting in the Brave New World - The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media," framed discussions around emerging challenges and opportunities in journalism.

Speaking at the event, Michael D.K. Wroh, Coordinator of the Press Union of Liberia in Maryland County and Station Manager of Voice of Pleebo Radio, emphasized the importance of holding the observance locally despite national-level participation in Margibi County.

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He said the gathering provided an opportunity for journalists to openly discuss challenges facing their institutions and individual practitioners, while seeking collective solutions. Wroh also acknowledged support from Maryland County Superintendent Henry Cole and the county administration in facilitating the program.

Transitioning from institutional concerns to professional responsibility, Vanessa Sackey, Radio Phoenix General Manager, described journalists as vital to society.

"Journalists Are Life-Savers," she stated, stressing that media work gives visibility to the struggles of ordinary citizens and amplifies the voices of the vulnerable.

She cautioned that many important community issues, particularly sanitation and public welfare concerns, are often overshadowed by political coverage.

"Promoting politicians has become higher than bringing up the issues affecting our people," Sackey noted.

In a similar tone, Patrick Mensah, President of the Maryland Journalists Association, urged journalists to maintain ethical standards despite financial difficulties affecting local media.

He encouraged greater focus on human-interest reporting and emphasized unity among media practitioners to strengthen the profession.

"Let us protect the reason we are called journalists. The only way we can move together is when we hold together and strengthen our local media," Mensah said.

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Meanwhile, the Station Manager of Barrobo Community Radio Godfred Moses raised concerns about the financial sustainability of community

radio stations, noting that limited public support continues to hinder operations.

He lamented that despite natural resources in Barrobo District, including gold and timber, community contributions to local media remain low, particularly in the payment of airtime and support services.

At the end of the forum, journalists and media practitioners agreed to strengthen collaboration among media institutions in Maryland County, promote ethical and balanced reporting, and prioritize stories that reflect the daily realities of citizens.

They further committed to investing in mentorship for young journalists, advocating for stronger support to community radio stations, and increasing coverage of critical social issues such as sanitation, health, education, and public welfare.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold press freedom while advancing responsible, community-driven journalism across Maryland County.