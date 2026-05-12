Ghana Publishing Company Posts Gh¢16.96m Profit

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited has recorded its strongest financial performance in recent years after posting a sharp rise in revenue alongside a significant reduction in expenditure in the 2025 financial year.

The State-owned printer posted a profit after tax of GH₵16.96 million for the year ended December 2025, representing a remarkable increase from the GH₵2.23 million recorded in the previous year, 2024.

This impressive turnaround was driven largely by a nearly 20 per cent growth in revenue and strict expenditure controls that reduced operational spending by about eight per cent within the same period.

According to the company's 2025 audited report, total revenue rose from GH₵60.78 million in 2024 to GH₵72.85 million in 2025, reflecting a strong growth across the company's core business line.

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Also the company's strong revenue growth was matched by stringent cost containment measures implemented which was aimed at improving operational efficiency and profitability.

The cost containment measures initiated by management under the auspices and leadership of the new Managing Director, Nana Kwasi Boatey Esq., led to a significant decline in total expenditure from approximately GH₵57 million in 2024 to about GH₵53 million in 2025 despite increased business activities and profitability during the same business year.

In addition, administrative expenses dropped by more than 35 per cent, falling from GH₵11.09 million to GH₵7.16 million.

However, the State-owned printing firm's single largest source of revenue was attributed to the printing and publication of gazettes.

The company in May 2025 introduced a revamped and highly secure gazette with distinct security features to curb the proliferation of fake gazette documents.

The initiative also saw the introduction of a new express option processed within 24-hours to enhance the gazette processing systems.

This led to the generation of GH₵50.64 million in 2025 compared with the GH₵34.25 million in the previous year, representing a substantial increase of almost 48 per cent, the report revealed.

Revenue from publication and inventory sales also recorded significant expansion, rising from GH₵1.51 million in 2024 to GH₵5.76 million in 2025. An increase of about 281.5 per cent from 2024 to 2025.

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Several operational spending lines recorded substantial reductions with hotel expenses from 2024 reduced by about 75.3 per cent in 2025 while subscription costs reduced sharply by about 70.67 per cent.

Business relations expenses witnessed the largest percentage decline by about 76.3 per cent between 2024 and 2025 while medical expenses also reduced by about 72.3 per cent in the same period.

The company also posted a significant largest percentage drop in General expenses by about 85.7 per cent while repairs to building also declined by 73.0 per cent between 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Total assets witnessed a huge increase by 27 per cent from GH₵107 million in 2024 to GH₵135 million between 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The combined effect of stronger revenues and lower expenditure pushed the company's gross profit up by nearly 50 per cent from GH₵23.38 million in 2024 to GH₵35.01 million in 2025.

Operating profit in the same business year also surged dramatically from GH₵2.95 million to GH₵19.58 million during the review period.

After accounting for an income tax expense of GH₵4.48 million, Ghana Publishing Company Limited closed the year with its highest net profit in recent years, reinforcing what industry observers describe as a major financial rebound for the State-owned enterprise.

The 2025 financial performance is expected to strengthen confidence in the company's long-term sustainability and operational efficiency as management continues efforts to expand revenue streams while maintaining prudent expenditure controls.