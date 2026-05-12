Ghana: Intelligence-Led Policing - a Necessary Shift, Not an Option

The Ghana Police Service's renewed emphasis on intelligence-led policing, backed by collaboration with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), could not have come at a more critical time.

As crime becomes increasingly sophisticated, transnational and technology-driven, the old reactive approach to policing is simply no longer enough to safeguard lives and property.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was at the opening of a 10-day Police Intelligence Operations Training Programme at the Police Academy in Accra yesterday, is right to insist that modern policing must be anchored on proactive intelligence gathering, advanced operational planning and the strategic use of technology.

Cyber-enabled fraud, organised crime networks, trafficking syndicates and violent extremism do not respect borders.

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They are adaptive, well-resourced and constantly evolving. Ghana's security architecture must evolve just as quickly, if not faster.

The 10-day Police Intelligence Operations Training Programme, organised in partnership with the FBI and the United States Department of Justice, is therefore a welcome intervention.

It is encouraging that 40 officers from the Police Intelligence Directorate are being exposed to global best practices in intelligence collection, analysis, undercover operations and threat identification.

These are not just technical skills; they are essential tools in the fight against modern crime.

However, training alone will not be enough. There is a need for sustained investment in institutional capacity, technology and logistics to ensure that the knowledge gained does not remain confined to a few officers or training sessions.

The IGP's call for officers to return as "force multipliers" must be matched by a deliberate policy of decentralisation, ensuring that intelligence capabilities are strengthened across all regions and operational levels of the Service.

Equally important is the need to deepen inter-agency collaboration within Ghana's security architecture.

Intelligence-led policing thrives on information sharing, coordination and trust between institutions.

Without this, even the best-trained officers will be constrained in their effectiveness.

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The Ghanaian Times urges the government to prioritise funding for modern policing tools, including digital surveillance systems, data analytics platforms and secure communication infrastructure.

We believe that in today's security environment, intelligence without technology is like a vehicle without fuel.

At the same time, the emphasis on human intelligence and community engagement must not be overlooked.

Technology is a powerful tool, but it cannot replace the trust and cooperation of citizens, which remain the foundation of effective policing.

The partnership with international allies such as the FBI is commendable and should be expanded further.

Ultimately, however, the responsibility lies with Ghana to build a self-sustaining, modern and professional intelligence-led policing system.

External support can only complement not replace national commitment and investment.

The Ghanaian Times calls on policymakers, security managers and all stakeholders to treat this reform agenda with urgency.

The safety of the nation depends on how quickly we adapt to the realities of modern crime.