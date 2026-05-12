Nigeria: Group Set to Launch Magazine Containing 301 Verifiable Achievements of Tinubu's Administration

Abuja — A group, Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria has announced that it would soon launch another publication titled, "Navigating the Future with Renewed Hope", which contains 301 verifiable achievements of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Its Director General of the group, Hon Ahmed Bala made this known on Monday in Abuja when the group unveiled its national headquarters at Nile street Maitama.

He said the group would soon distribute the documents bearing Tinubu's achievements in strategic hospitality centres, churches, mosques, markets among other areas, to ensure that people were educated on the president's achievements.

Bala noted that his organisation would embark on creating awareness in rural communities as well as distributing copies of the documents containing the achievements of the president in the last two and half years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated: "Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria is not a slogan but a visionary movement. Our mission is simple yet profound: to create awareness of the numerous achievements of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to ensure that Nigerians everywhere understand the depth of transformation currently unfolding.

"We are positioned as a beacon of renewed hope, a platform that bridges government performance with citizen awareness, and a movement that celebrates progress while inspiring confidence in the future.

"Today, I am thrilled to announce our mind-blowing, cutting-edge project brochure titled: "Navigating the Future with Renewed Hope."

"This brochure is not just another publication, it is a monumental record of 301 verifiable achievements of Mr. President in just two and a half years.

"It is a testament to performance, resilience, and visionary leadership. Every page tells a story of progress, every section highlights a milestone, and together, they show us a picture of a Nigeria steadily rising to greatness.

"In just a couple of weeks, this landmark project will be formally launched at the Presidential Villa. Our goal is ambitious yet achievable: to distribute millions of copies for free across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

"Where will you find them? Everywhere Nigerians live, work, and travel: Airports, Restaurants, Offices, Schools, Universities, Hospitals, Hotels, Libraries,

Banks, Churches, Mosques, Markets, Bus stations, Train stations, Government Offices, police stations, military barracks, Shopping malls, parks, community centers, Sports arenas and many more," Bala said.