Nigeria: How Alleged Coup Plotter Contacted Me for Prayer, Cleric Reveals

An Islamic cleric standing trial over an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu has told a Federal High Court in Abuja how he was approached to offer prayers for the success of the planned operation.

A video-recorded statement by Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir, played in court on Monday, revealed that the cleric was contacted through an intermediary identified as Sanda, who allegedly informed him that his "Oga" intended to stage a coup.

Abdulkadir, the sixth defendant in the ongoing trial, said he had known the alleged ringleader, Colonel Mohammed Maaji, for less than a year before the approach was made.

According to the cleric, Sanda requested spiritual support to determine whether the operation would succeed.

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After conducting prayers, Abdulkadir said he warned those behind the alleged plan that the coup would fail and that insiders would eventually expose those involved.

He disclosed that another request later came asking him to pray that the two individuals who were expected to leak details of the operation would remain silent.

The cleric admitted that money was transferred to him for prayers and charity, while names of alleged participants were also forwarded to him for inclusion in the prayers.

Despite this, Abdulkadir insisted that the money he received was strictly for spiritual purposes and not to support any coup attempt.

He further acknowledged understanding that a coup meant a military overthrow of government but explained that he did not report the alleged plot because he "did not know who to report to."

Abdulkadir also told investigators that he first learnt about the arrests through media reports after Sanda informed him that Colonel Maaji had become unreachable for four days.

The cleric said his eventual arrest came after he visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to resolve restrictions placed on his bank account.

According to him, an EFCC deputy director invited him to explain the source of the funds paid into the account.

He denied making any coup-related confession while in EFCC custody and maintained that all statements credited to him were made voluntarily without torture or coercion.

During Monday's proceedings, the prosecution sought to tender extra-judicial statements made by all six defendants before a Special Investigation Panel and military police authorities.

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However, defence lawyers objected, arguing that the statements were obtained involuntarily and in breach of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The defence cited alleged failure to inform the defendants of their right to legal representation, discrepancies between video recordings and written statements, and claims of coercion and inducement.

Counsel to the fifth defendant also argued that the court should conduct separate trial-within-trial proceedings for each disputed statement.

But the prosecution maintained that the law does not require separate proceedings and urged the court to admit the evidence.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled in favour of a single joint trial-within-trial to determine the admissibility and voluntariness of the disputed statements.

The matter was adjourned till May 12.