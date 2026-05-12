Nigeria: Fresh Attacks On Accord - Arrest Perpetrators, Adeleke Directs Police Authorities

Osogbo — In the wake of fresh attacks on the Accord Party and public property across Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the state Police Command to arrest documented thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the public resorts to self-help.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has summoned an emergency security council meeting to put an end to the untoward development.

Responding to the latest attacks, which extend beyond billboard vandalism to destruction of public property, the governor directed the state police commissioner to stop the apparent shielding of these thugs and act decisively to protect public property.

While commending a detachment of policemen who repelled an attempt to destroy statues at the Abere roundabout, the governor noted that the police action should go beyond the current approach to immediately arresting the APC thugs led by Asiri Eniba.

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According to him, "I hereby direct the state Commissioner of Police to immediately effect the arrest of Asiri Eniba and his gangs who are terrorising the state. They moved around in Sienna buses, a Hilux van, and motorcycles, shooting sporadically. The police know them, and the state Police Command should do the needful.

"These political criminals are now attacking public property. Security agencies should prevent a scenario in which untamed thugs will set the state secretariat and other government buildings on fire.

"I call on all security agencies to rise to this urgent task of enforcing law and order and preventing anarchy. The police authorities must not wait for the public to resort to self- help before taking potent action."

However, the meeting held at the Governor's Office was attended by all the service commanders with a focus on tackling the menace of thuggery by the APC hoodlums.

Adeleke said: "I summon this emergency meeting to address this matter of urgent public importance. We must question why hoodlums attack public property while law enforcement agents refuse to make an arrest or prevent such threats to public peace."

He quoted in a directive to his Special Adviser on Security that: "The security council is to fashion out a containment strategy to prevent future occurrences. We have a sacred duty to sustain the confidence of the public in the security agencies."