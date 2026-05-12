Nigeria: INEC to Mobilise 1.4m Corps Members for 2027 General Election

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over 1.4 million members of the National Youth Service Corps will be mobilised for the 2027 general election.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, in Abuja yesterday.

Amupitan, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, said that in the complex architecture of Nigeria's democracy, there is no pillar more vital than the NYSC.

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He emphasised that corps members have participated in most election cycles since 1999, and, "I dare say that INEC cannot conduct elections in Nigeria without the NYSC."

Amupitan stated: "As the Chairman of INEC, I am honoured to have the opportunity to discuss our collaborative efforts toward ensuring a seamless and credible electoral process in Nigeria.

"You provide the heartbeat of our field operations. When we speak of election manpower, we are essentially speaking of your corps members. They are the most dedicated, educated, and patriotic election duty staff we have, and their presence at the polling units brings a level of neutrality and public confidence that is irreplaceable.

"They form the backbone of our election processes, especially as ad hoc staff, whose dedication, discipline, and patriotism are critical to the success of our elections."

Putting the partnership between INEC and the NYSC into perspective, Prof. Amupitan referenced institutional data from the 2023 general election.

He explained that for the 2023 election exercise, INEC deployed approximately 1.2 million ad hoc staff, noting that it was a staggering fact that over 70 per cent of that massive workforce -- nearly 850,000 individuals -- were drawn from the ranks of the NYSC and student volunteers.

Amupitan added: "For the 2027 general election, we would need 707,384 ad hoc staff (corps members) for the Presidential and National Assembly election on January 16, 2027; the same number would be required for the Governorship and Houses of Assembly election on February 6, 2027, making a total of 1,414,768.

"For the Ekiti State and Osun State governorship elections and the bye-elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kebbi and Kano states, we will need 52,446 corps members."

Amupitan emphasised that in many states, corps members accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the Registration Area Officers and Presiding Officers.

"These young Nigerians did not just facilitate voting; they protected the sanctity of the ballot in 176,846 polling units across the most difficult terrains of this country."

He stressed that beyond the general election, the corps' contribution has been pivotal in off-cycle engagements, notably during the Anambra Governorship Election and the FCT Area Council polls.

"In those exercises, it was the digital proficiency of your corps members that ensured the seamless performance of our Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), proving they are the tech-savvy backbone of our modern democracy. Their resilience ensured that the democratic process in the Anambra and FCT council polls remained uninterrupted despite local complexities," he added.

He also acknowledged that the contribution of the corps members had often come at a heavy price, noting that the commission does not take this for granted.

id the commission remained committed to working with the NYSC and security agencies to ensure that safety protocols are strictly enforced to protect every corps member on duty, adding, "We are constantly refining our insurance and welfare packages to reflect the value we place on their lives."

As the 2027 general election scheduled for January 16, 2027, fast approaches, Amupitan emphasised the importance of full mobilisation and preparedness of NYSC members for the important national event.

"In addition to the general elections, we are also preparing for the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states on June 20 and August 16, respectively, as well as various bye-elections, which will serve as critical litmus tests for our innovations before the 2027 general election.

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se elections provide further opportunities to strengthen our democracy, and again, the support and participation of NYSC members will be crucial. We are committed to working closely with your agency to ensure proper training and mobilisation of all ad hoc staff needed for these elections.

"I am here to formally request your continued support," he added.

While thanking INEC for the collaboration with the NYSC and the renewed vigour for partnership, the Director-General of the NYSC recalled that the MOU between the two organisations was finalised in 2011 and was periodically renewed.

G said corps members are credible, reliable, and easily trainable manpower.

"The last batch of millennials will exit the corps soon, leaving behind Gen Z corps members, known for their digital savviness, which would benefit INEC," the DG said.

The DG promised that the NYSC would contribute not just to the 2027 general elections but also to the off-cycle elections.