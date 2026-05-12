Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Two Family Members in Plateau Community

Jos — Gunmen suspected to be bandits operating in Plateau State have reportedly attacked Kogot village in Vwang (Vom) District of Jos South Local Government Area, killing two members of the same family.

Jerry Badung, a member of the community, said the attack occurred at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The victims were identified as Ngo Shettu Badung, 78, and Mr Danjuma Badung, 52.

According to him, the attackers invaded the community at night and opened fire on the victims, throwing the area into panic as villagers fled for safety.

"People started running when the gunshots began.

Residents were terrified because the attack happened late in the night," he said.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong.

According to the statement, the latest killings occurred amid rising tension in the area following the arrest and continued detention of eight local guards from Vwang District by security operatives.

The association expressed concern over recurring attacks on communities in the area and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, for comments were unsuccessful.