Nigeria: OYC to Tinubu - Free Kanu or Risk 2027 Backlash

UMUAHIA — Insists trial unconstitutional, cites Dikko abduction case, demands immediate release

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex sociocultural youth organization of the Igbo race worldwide, has renewed its call for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that his continued trial and incarceration are unconstitutional.

National President of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in a statement , described Kanu's "rendition, detention, and ongoing prosecution as invalid," arguing that due process and international legal standards were violated.

He alleged that the case, which began under the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has persisted despite what he described as legal and diplomatic concerns.

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According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the opportunity to discontinue the matter and demonstrate commitment to justice and national reconciliation.

Igboayaka reiterated that Kanu's extraordinary rendition from Kenya constituted a breach of international law, comparing the situation to the 1984 attempted abduction of former Transport Minister, Umaru Dikko, from London.

He referenced the failed operation--widely known as the Dikko affair--which triggered a diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and the United Kingdom after British authorities intercepted and halted the attempt.

The OYC president argued that international standards were enforced in that case and insisted that similar accountability should apply in Kanu's situation.

Igboayaka warned that Kanu's continued detention could have political consequences ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He argued that it would be "unrealistic" to expect significant electoral support from voters in the South-East if the IPOB leader remains in custody, suggesting that the issue could influence political alignments in the region.

While stopping short of making formal political endorsements, the group implied that resolving the matter could contribute to national unity and political stability.

OYC urged the Federal Government to discontinue the case and release Kanu unconditionally, stating that doing so would promote reconciliation and reduce tensions.

Comrade Igboayaka maintained that the organization's position was rooted in its commitment to justice, fairness, and constitutional governance, adding that prolonged detention without resolution undermines trust in democratic institutions.