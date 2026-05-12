Nigeria: Food Prices May Drop By Next Harvest - Farmers Association

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says food prices may decline by the next harvest season if governments improve security and reduce production costs for farmers.

The Deputy Chairman of AFAN, Lagos State Chapter, Mr Shakin Agbayewa, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Agbayewa said staple foods such as rice, yams, cassava and garri would become more affordable if farmers could cultivate safely and access farm inputs at lower costs.

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According to him, insecurity, high fertiliser prices, rising fuel costs and expensive farm operations are the major drivers of current food inflation.

"The government must be intentional and deliberate.

"Input costs are high. Fertiliser is expensive, while tractor operations cost more because of rising fuel prices. All these affect production," he said.

Agbayewa said the high cost of cultivation, transportation and security was ultimately passed on to consumers.

He urged governments at all levels to support farmers with subsidised inputs, improved rural roads, irrigation facilities and affordable credit.

He also called for stronger collaboration with farmers' associations to identify practical solutions tailored to the needs of each state.

According to him, increased agricultural production in the coming farming season will naturally ease pressure on market prices.

Agbayewa said Nigeria has sufficient land and manpower to feed itself if the right policies are implemented.

He added that supporting farmers remains the most sustainable path to lower food prices and economic stability. (NAN)