Nigeria: Osun 2026 - NURTW Boss Extricates Self From Political Violence

The Acting Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Osun State, Kazeem Oyewale(Asiri Eniba) has disclosed that he has no hand in any political violence in the state.

Speaking with newsmen following allegation of inciting violence in some parts of the state and destruction of political billboards of Governor Ademola Adeleke, he alleged that the state government is plotting to frame him with a view to arresting him and his members just for supporting the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Governor Adeleke had called for Oyewale's arrest, alleging that he was responsible for the destruction of billboards and harassment of Accord members, including an assassination attempt on his son's life.

However, the NURTW boss denied the allegations levelled against him by the governor and the state Commissioner for Information, alleging that his younger brother was killed by political thugs in 2022 and the government prevented justice from being served on the perpetrators.

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According to him, "I want to call the attention of President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police and Nigerians to come to my aid because the governor and Kolapo Alimi have called for my arrest over the allegation of destruction of billboards and attempted assassination on Adeleke's son, they are even threatening to kill me.

"Thugs loyal to the government had killed my younger brother in November 2022, and they never released the corpse to us till today. This is another election cycle in Osun State; they are trailing me and wanted to kill me. They are lying against me, making claims they cannot substantiate among which is the allegation that I want to kill the Governor's son and destroying of billboards. It does not sound logical. I don't know anything behind all these allegations.

"This is the style they adopted in 2022, I am a member of APC. What is my business with Accord? Any time things go wrong within their party, they will blame me for it. If anything happens to me, Adeleke should be held responsible."

He disclosed that "Efforts are ongoing to drag Adeleke and Kolapo Alimi before the court. I have contacted my lawyer. They must come before the court to prove their claims against me."

"I want to urge my followers and supporters not to be dismayed because nothing will happen to them. They had used the style of indiscriminate arrest of NURTW members in 2022 but it can't happen again that is why they embarked on campaign of calumny against my personality. They know that they can not win 2026 guber election," he said.