Nigeria: Uzodimma Pushes Global Partnerships Under Tinubu Reforms

Governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, Hope Uzodimma, has urged foreign governments, investors and development partners to deepen engagement with Nigeria.

He said the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had stabilised the economy and opened new investment opportunities in the country.

Uzodimma spoke yesterday during an interactive session between the Progressive Governors' Forum and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Nigeria in Abuja, on the theme "Deepening Partnership for Democratic Stability, Investment, Development Cooperation and Inclusive Prosperity Under the Renewed Hope Agenda."

The governor stated that Nigeria was experiencing a steady economic recovery under the Renewed Hope Agenda, driven by key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

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According to him, the reforms have improved fiscal stability, strengthened foreign reserves, boosted investor confidence and enhanced the financial capacity of state governments to execute development projects.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure expansion, tax reforms, student loan initiatives, growth in the digital economy and strengthened security measures as indicators of progress under the current administration.

Uzodimma stressed that despite global economic shocks, Nigeria has remained resilient and is positioning itself as a competitive investment destination. He urged the international community to sustain its collaboration with Nigeria across trade, development, investment, and democratic governance.

Responding, Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, reaffirmed the diplomatic community's commitment to strengthening partnerships with Nigeria and aligning development priorities with the Federal Government's agenda.

Mignot noted that governors play a critical role in addressing insecurity, poverty, humanitarian concerns and economic development because of their proximity to the people.

He commended Uzodimma for what he described as a comprehensive presentation on reforms and achievements recorded under the Tinubu administration, particularly in economic development, trade and investment.

According to him, Nigeria remains a country of significant opportunities, adding that the diplomatic community would continue to engage with the country on governance, democracy, rule of law and the business environment.

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"Progress is what all nations strive to achieve, and progress is for the people and citizens," he stated.

Also speaking, Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria, John Alei Bavout Jr., praised Nigeria's historic role in restoring peace during Liberia's civil war through the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group.

According to him, Nigeria gave Liberia "a second chance" at a critical moment in its history. "We in West Africa and Africa look up to Nigeria. You are the big brother everybody runs to in times of crisis," he said.

The Ambassador of the Philippines, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, described the engagement as timely and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria to pursue sustainable development and prosperity.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said sustained dialogue remained essential in fostering understanding between Nigeria and the international community. "Conversation breeds comprehension. The more we talk to one another, the more we understand one another," she said.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Governor Uba Sani said the gathering reflected a shared commitment to democratic stability, inclusive prosperity and sustainable development. He added that Nigeria's growing collaboration with countries across Africa, Europe and other regions reflects increasing global confidence in the country's reform direction under President Tinubu's administration.