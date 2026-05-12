Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Rehabilitates 105 Children in Conflict, Reunites Them With Parents

12 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

Kebbi State government has rehabilitated about 105 children affected by conflict and reunited them with their parents.

The commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Halima Hassan Kamba, disclosed this journalists yesterday when he briefed them on progress recorded in her ministry under Governor Nasir Idris administration within three years in office.

She said the present administration had rehabilitated 105 children in conflict and reunited them with their parents, with financial support from the Kaura-led administration.

She added that the present government repatriated over 45 rescued trafficked children in collaboration with NAPTIP Kebbi State office and also reunited them with their families.

The commissioner added that the government sponsored a mass wedding of 1,200 persons between 2024 and 2026.

She said another 600 couples would be sponsored in a separate segment of the mass wedding, expected to be held in June this year.

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