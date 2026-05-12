Liberia: Qnet Strongly Condemns Alleged Case of Kidnapping, Travel Scam in Monrovia

QNET, an international wellness and lifestyle company, is aware of the publication by Afric Daily Newspaper claiming the Liberian National Police discovered hundreds of Sierra Leoneans and other nationals at a location in Monrovia. The report claimed they were allegedly deceived into a travel scheme falsely linked to QNET. QNET strongly condemns this alleged case of kidnapping and travel scam.

QNET will never condone or support holding people against their will or deceiving them with fake travel opportunities in Liberia or anywhere else.

Alarmed about the alleged case of kidnapping falsely linked to QNET, Biram Fall, Deputy Chairman of QNET for Sub-Saharan Africa, categorically stated:"Holding people against their will is a very serious criminal offence, and QNET does not operate in that manner. QNET respects and abides by the laws of Liberia and everywhere it operates."

"We will continue to provide authentic information about our business to the public so that it can help people understand how fraudsters misuse the company name and how to avoid them. QNET does not offer investment schemes, job opportunities abroad or visas in exchange for money. The company does not coerce people into its business by kidnapping or trafficking them."

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According to Mr Fall, "the simplest way to identify these scammers is by making false promises of employment, visas, or investments and asking victims to travel to other countries for these fake opportunities, sometimes using QNET's name."

QNET recently held a media webinar that brought together about 25 experienced journalists from various media organisations in Liberia to deepen their understanding of the company's efforts to combat misinformation and misuse of its name and products. QNET has also organised a product expo in Monrovia to create more awareness about the company, its products and business module.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, QNET is intensifying its anti-scam awareness campaigns through its "QNET Against Scams" initiative, broadcast on television, radio, online media, social networks, and billboards, as well as in print media.

The company is also strengthening its collaboration with security institutions and working on replicating its exemplary partnership with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in other parts of West Africa to effectively combat these fraudulent practices.

The public is advised to verify any opportunities claiming to be linked to QNET by contacting the company directly via its compliance service on WhatsApp at +233 2566 30005 or by email at network.integrity@qnet.net.

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About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and micro-entrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM - Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach. Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net.