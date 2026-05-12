Kenya: At Least 11 Arrested As Police Disperse Protesters Near Africa Forward Summit Venues

Nairobi — At least 11 people were arrested on Tuesday after police dispersed separate groups of protesters attempting to access venues hosting the ongoing Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Anti-riot officers mounted a heavy security operation around key summit locations, including the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Serena Hotel Nairobi, blocking demonstrators from advancing toward areas hosting heads of state, diplomats, and international delegates.

The first group of protesters was intercepted near Serena Hotel as they attempted to march toward the city centre. Police officers dispersed the crowd and pushed demonstrators back toward the YMCA area before they could proceed further.

A second group, largely made up of human rights activists, was later blocked along Uhuru Highway while attempting to approach KICC, the main summit venue.

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Witnesses said several demonstrators were forcefully bundled into police vehicles during the operation, with reports indicating that both local and foreign activists were among those detained.

While police confirmed arrests had been made, authorities placed the number at at least five. However, witnesses and activist groups said at least 11 people had been arrested during the separate operations.

Security was subsequently intensified around summit venues, with roads leading to KICC cordoned off and additional police officers deployed across surrounding streets to prevent further demonstrations.

The Africa Forward Summit continued under heightened security as leaders and global officials held discussions on financing reforms, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health, peace, and security.

The Central Organising Committee of the Communist Party Marxist Kenya condemned the police action, accusing authorities of suppressing dissent and targeting activists opposed to what the group described as imperialism and neo-colonial influence.

Police said a formal statement on the arrests and security operations would be released later.