Sudan: Health Ministry and Gezira Scheme Sign Anti-Malaria Agreement

The Ministry of Health and the Gezira Scheme administration signed an agreement Monday at the Guest House in Madani to combat disease vectors and eradicate malaria in the state.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and the Wali of Al-Gezira State, who said the agreement would strengthen the state government's efforts to eliminate disease vectors.

For his part, Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said the agreement supports the Prime Minister's directives toward achieving "a malaria-free Sudan."

He added that the agreement would resume residual spraying campaigns and reflects the social responsibility of the Gezira Scheme, which has resumed its active role in the national economy.