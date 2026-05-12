Sudan: Health Ministry and Gezira Scheme Sign Anti-Malaria Agreement

12 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Ministry of Health and the Gezira Scheme administration signed an agreement Monday at the Guest House in Madani to combat disease vectors and eradicate malaria in the state.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and the Wali of Al-Gezira State, who said the agreement would strengthen the state government's efforts to eliminate disease vectors.

For his part, Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said the agreement supports the Prime Minister's directives toward achieving "a malaria-free Sudan."

He added that the agreement would resume residual spraying campaigns and reflects the social responsibility of the Gezira Scheme, which has resumed its active role in the national economy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.