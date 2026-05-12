Nigeria: NPFL Title Narrows Down to Rangers, Rivers Utd

*Bayelsa, Wikki relegated *Survival dog fight looms on final day

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title has now narrow down to just two teams after dramatic Matchday 37 results left the race and survival battles hanging till final day on May 24.

However, only Enugu Rangers International on 65 points and Rivers United FC just one point less with same equal numbers of 37 matches played can now be crowned champions of the Nigerian topflight.

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This is the very first time in a very long while in the history of the NPFL that no one particular team is sure of victory until the final day. And this season is too close to call. Nobody can celebrate yet until the end of 90 minutes on the final match day.

Both teams are to represent Nigeria in next season's CAF Champions League campaign.

While the situation at the top is clear with the two teams, the same cannot be said at the bottom, where relegation battles will also be decided on the final match day. Expectedly, only two teams, former champions Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourists have been relegated from the NPFL.

Bayelsa's coffin was nailed at Ikenne yesterday after Remo Stars won the home fixture 2-1 to hand the hosts a crucial victory that preserved their hopes of top-flight survival.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists twice led against Rivers United but eventually crashed 2-3 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in a pulsating encounter that also sealed their drop from the NPFL.

Similarly, the relegation fight is also still too close to call for the teams in positions 9-18 on the NPFL log. Any of the teams can still drop to join the two teams already confirmed relegated in the final day fixtures.

MATCHDAY 37

Results

Shooting 1-0 Barau FC

El-Kanemi 0-0 Tornadoes

Kwara Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 2-1 Bayelsa Utd

Rangers 2-1 B'Insurance

Katsina Utd 4-1 Ikorodu City

Wikki Tourists 2-3 Rivers Utd

Abia War 0-2 Kun Khalifat

Kano Pillars 1-0 Wolves

Nasarawa 1-0 Plateau Utd

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MATCHDAY 38 (24-05-2026)

Tornadoes v Shooting

Enyimba v El Kanemi

Bayelsa v Kwara Utd

B'Insurance v Remo Stars

Ikorodu City v Rangers

Rivers Utd v Katsina Utd

Kun Khalifat v Wikki

W'Wolves v Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd v Kano Pillars

Barau FC v Nasarawa