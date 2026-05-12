Nigeria: NPFL Title Narrows Down to Rangers, Rivers Utd

*Bayelsa, Wikki relegated *Survival dog fight looms on final day
The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title has now narrow down to just two teams after dramatic Matchday 37 results left the race and survival battles hanging till final day on May 24.
However, only Enugu Rangers International on 65 points and Rivers United FC just one point less with same equal numbers of 37 matches played can now be crowned champions of the Nigerian topflight.
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This is the very first time in a very long while in the history of the NPFL that no one particular team is sure of victory until the final day. And this season is too close to call. Nobody can celebrate yet until the end of 90 minutes on the final match day.
Both teams are to represent Nigeria in next season's CAF Champions League campaign.
While the situation at the top is clear with the two teams, the same cannot be said at the bottom, where relegation battles will also be decided on the final match day. Expectedly, only two teams, former champions Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourists have been relegated from the NPFL.
Bayelsa's coffin was nailed at Ikenne yesterday after Remo Stars won the home fixture 2-1 to hand the hosts a crucial victory that preserved their hopes of top-flight survival.
In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists twice led against Rivers United but eventually crashed 2-3 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in a pulsating encounter that also sealed their drop from the NPFL.
Similarly, the relegation fight is also still too close to call for the teams in positions 9-18 on the NPFL log. Any of the teams can still drop to join the two teams already confirmed relegated in the final day fixtures.
MATCHDAY 37
Results
Shooting 1-0 Barau FC
El-Kanemi 0-0 Tornadoes
Kwara Utd 2-0 Enyimba
Remo Stars 2-1 Bayelsa Utd
Rangers 2-1 B'Insurance
Katsina Utd 4-1 Ikorodu City
Wikki Tourists 2-3 Rivers Utd
Abia War 0-2 Kun Khalifat
Kano Pillars 1-0 Wolves
Nasarawa 1-0 Plateau Utd
MATCHDAY 38 (24-05-2026)
Tornadoes v Shooting
Enyimba v El Kanemi
Bayelsa v Kwara Utd
B'Insurance v Remo Stars
Ikorodu City v Rangers
Rivers Utd v Katsina Utd
Kun Khalifat v Wikki
W'Wolves v Abia Warriors
Plateau Utd v Kano Pillars
Barau FC v Nasarawa