Namibia Takes Global Lead in Water Governance ... Secretariat Relocates From Sweden to Windhoek

Namibia is positioning itself as a global leader in water governance and investment following the relocation of the Secretariat of the Global Water Partnership Organisation (GWPO) from Sweden to Windhoek.

GWPO chief executive officer Alex Simalabwi said operations of the global organisation are expected to officially commence on 23 May.

The transition follows the signing of a headquarters agreement between GWPO and the Namibian government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform on 11 February 2026 in Windhoek.

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Simalabwi said the organisation's leadership visited Namibia to finalise the transition process and strengthen collaboration with government institutions. "We are here to finalise the transition of the headquarters from Sweden to Namibia," he said. He described the development as historic, saying it marks the first time a global intergovernmental water organisation will be headquartered in the Global South.

Simalabwi said the move places Namibia in a unique position to influence global conversations on water security, climate resilience and investment mobilisation.

"Namibia is fortunate because it is now being given an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership around water. This ensures Namibia becomes the global political capital for water investments," he said.

He added that GWPO's strategy for 2025 and 2026 is to mobilise up to N$15 billion in water investments to support countries facing water challenges and climate-related pressures.

The organisation spent a week in Namibia engaging Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani and other stakeholders on ways to strengthen cooperation and accelerate solutions to the country's water challenges.

Simalabwi said bilateral engagements with government would not only help Namibia address water issues but also position the country to lead Africa and the international community on sustainable water management.

He further revealed that GWPO works with more than 180 partner countries worldwide, giving Namibia an important platform to expand its international influence and attract strategic investments. "We will use that platform to position Namibia even more strongly at the global level as a leader and to attract investments," he said. The establishment of the headquarters in Namibia is also expected to create economic opportunities for Namibians through employment, skills development and institutional partnerships.

GWPO has already partnered with Namibia University of Science and Technology to support research, innovation and capacity-building in water management and climate resilience.

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The partnership is expected to provide opportunities for Namibian students, researchers and professionals to gain international exposure and contribute to global water solutions.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the relocation of the headquarters places Namibia on an important global platform.

"This opportunity places Namibia firmly on the global map and strengthens the country's international reputation in water governance and sustainable development," he said.

Muyunda added that the relocation from Sweden to Namibia would also contribute to job creation.

"We do not yet have the total number of people to be recruited, but we have been informed that opportunities will mainly be in administration, communication and marketing, as well as labour-related work such as cleaning," he said.

Simalabwi also praised President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for demonstrating commitment to addressing water challenges and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening water security in the country.