Namibia: Namwater Threatens to Cut Water Supply to Ruacana

National water utility NamWater has threatened to disconnect water supply to Ruacana Town Council over an outstanding debt of more than N$14 million.

NamWater chief executive officer Abraham Nehemia informed his counterpart at the Ruacana Town Council Malakia Iileka on 7 May of challenges the utility face in supplying water to the country.

These, Nehemia said is caused by unpaid accounts.

As at the end of March Ruacana's debt stood at 14.3m dollars.

Malakia said the council only paid N$2,6 million since April 2025, which represents more than two years of water supply.

"As per our discussions, although we are invoicing you monthly about N$515 000 (N$6,2 million per annum), you have only paid N$2,6 million since April 2025," part of the letter reads.

"As discussed, this is unsustainable and will not be allowed to continue going into the future," he added.

NamWater warned that water supply to the town council will be disconnected on 18 May 2026, and thereafter at the end of each month, unless the council complies with several conditions.

These include payment of 30% of the outstanding balance, amounting to N$4,3 million, settling all current invoices within 30 days in full on a monthly basis, and signing a repayment agreement with NamWater.

Nehemia further warned that if Ruacana does not confirm agreeing to the proposed repayment arrangement, water supply will be suspended nect week on 18 May.