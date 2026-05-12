Ghana: Police Retrieve 1,400 Rounds of Ammunition in Bolgatanga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has retrieved 1,400 rounds of ammunition concealed at a mechanic workshop near the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga.

The ammunition was discovered after an auto mechanic reported to the Police on May 9, 2026, that his apprentice had found suspicious items while sweeping the workshop premises.

Following the report, a team of Police officers moved to the scene and conducted a search at the workshop.

The Police retrieved two sealed packets hidden in fertiliser sacks inside a hen coop on the premises.

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According to the Police, the packets contained 7.62x39mm ammunition, with each packet holding 700 rounds, bringing the total number retrieved to 1,400 rounds.

The exhibits have since been secured and placed in Police custody to assist ongoing investigations.

The Police said investigations were underway to establish the source and ownership of the ammunition.

The statement also commended the mechanic for promptly reporting the discovery to the Police, describing the action as important in supporting crime prevention and public safety efforts.