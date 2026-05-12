President Adama Barrow has vowed to "follow legal procedures to recover public funds" from Local Government Councils if recommended, as he received the long-awaited Local Government Commission of Inquiry (LGCI) report Monday after three years of hearings.

"No person will suffer any unjust treatment," Barrow said at State House. "All persons affected... will have their rights to a fair hearing respected, and every action taken will be within the confines of the law."

The Commission, set up in February 2023, probed financial and administrative operations of councils. It began public hearings in May 2023 and heard from witnesses, institutions, and staff.

Barrow said government will now "study it carefully and responsibly" before issuing a White Paper outlining which recommendations it accepts. That could mean "pursuing reforms, where required; taking administrative action, where necessary; and following legal procedures to recover public funds, if recommended."

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The President framed the inquiry as central to his oversight role: "Its purpose was to examine concerns relating to the financial and administrative operations of the Councils, strengthen governance, improve service delivery, support local government reform, and reinforce accountability."

He called councils "the closest administrative bodies to the people," saying they "collect revenue, manage community facilities, support local development, and deliver services that affect the citizens directly."

"It is essential, therefore, that they operate efficiently, transparently, professionally, and within the scope of the law," he said.

Barrow told public officers that "public service is a trust" and "every Dalasi they collect in the name of the people" must be recorded and used properly. He also urged citizens to "remain engaged, ask questions, follow local budgets, demand services, and participate constructively in local governance."

"Accountability must be fair, objective, and guided by the principles of natural justice," Barrow said. "Its objective is not simply to identify misconduct and shortcomings, but also to rectify them and prevent their recurrence."

He said the report will aid decisions on public finance management, procurement governance, internal audit, and decentralisation. "Let the lessons learnt improve Local Government administration and support the decentralisation framework that our people deserve," he said.

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The President thanked Chairperson and Commissioners for work done with "patience, skill, fairness, and commitment to public duty."

Government has not disclosed findings. The White Paper will set out accepted recommendations and next steps.