Nigeria: Actor Alex Ekubo Dies At 40

40-year-old Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo has passed away, according to an instagram post by fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nnadiekwe wrote, "I'm struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I'm lost for words because this wasn't the plan, Alex Ekubo."

He further added, "To think you already prepared your will -- it's a heartbreak I can't quite describe. Rest well, my friend."

The message quickly went viral, triggering widespread alarm among fans and industry colleagues, many of whom took to social media to express shock over thw sad news.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from Ekubo's family or his management on the development.