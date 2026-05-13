Nigeria: Actor Alex Ekubo Dies At 40

12 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

40-year-old Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo has passed away, according to an instagram post by fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nnadiekwe wrote, "I'm struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I'm lost for words because this wasn't the plan, Alex Ekubo."

He further added, "To think you already prepared your will -- it's a heartbreak I can't quite describe. Rest well, my friend."

The message quickly went viral, triggering widespread alarm among fans and industry colleagues, many of whom took to social media to express shock over thw sad news.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from Ekubo's family or his management on the development.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.