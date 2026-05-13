Ghana: Parliament Confirms Detention of Asante Akyem North MP in Netherlands

12 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Parliament has confirmed that the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In a statement signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Parliament said the incident had been brought to the attention of the House leadership.

According to the statement, the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the House are currently in contact with Ghana's Mission in The Hague to gather detailed information about the matter.

Parliament, however, did not disclose the reasons behind the MP's detention.

"The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter," the statement added.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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