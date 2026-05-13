Nigeria/Kenya: Tinubu, CAF President Motsepe Meet in Kenya Over Football, Private Sector Partnership

Also present at the meeting were Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, his predecessor Amaju Pinnick, and CAF's acting secretary-general, Samson Adamu.

The Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe on Tuesday met with Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

CAF disclosed the meeting in a post on its official Facebook page, stating that discussions focused on collaboration between governments, football authorities and the private sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

"CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and Nigeria's Head of State, His Excellency Bola Tinubu met today on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya and discussed a number of matters including the corporation between Government, Football and the Private Sector in Nigeria and Africa," the football body said.

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Also present at the meeting were Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, his predecessor Amaju Pinnick, and CAF's acting secretary-general, Samson Adamu.

The presence of both Mr Gusau and Mr Pinnick highlighted Nigeria's strong representation within African football administration. Mr Pinnick, a former CAF vice-president and FIFA Council member, remains one of the continent's influential football figures, while Mr Adamu currently occupies a key administrative role at CAF.

Tinubu at Africa Forward Summit

President Tinubu arrived in Nairobi in the early hours of Monday to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a major continental gathering focused on economic transformation, trade, infrastructure, climate resilience and digital innovation.

The Nigerian leader was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by senior Kenyan officials, including Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina.

According to the presidency, Mr Tinubu's participation at the summit reflects Nigeria's commitment to regional cooperation and Africa-driven solutions to continental challenges.

The summit is expected to bring together African leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to discuss strategies for sustainable growth and stronger economic partnerships across the continent.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Nigeria's diplomatic and economic ties with other African countries.

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The Nigerian delegation to the summit includes ministers overseeing foreign affairs, agriculture, communications, environment, trade and the marine economy, among others.