Nigeria: Borno Defends Quran Oath As Security Guarantee for Reintegrated 'Repentant' Terrorists

Zuwaira Gambo, Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said beneficiaries undergo screening and rehabilitation processes before taking the final oath on the Quran.

The Borno State Government has defended its use of a religious oath sworn on the Quran as a major deterrent against recidivism by former Boko Haram members reintegrated into society after deradicalisation.

The position comes amid continued public criticism of the federal government's De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

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Zuwaira Gambo, Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said beneficiaries undergo screening and rehabilitation processes before taking the final oath on the Quran.

"Once you swear by the Quran, you know the implication," Ms Gambo said in an interview with Newscentral television aired on Monday. She added that any returnee would be seen as an "infidel" by active terrorists and would be "dead on arrival."

The commissioner, however, admitted funding shortages remain a major challenge, affecting feeding, clothing, education, and other support for participants.

Fresh outrage over 744 graduates

The defence follows the April 19 graduation of 744 former insurgents, 597 of them from Borno, triggering widespread concerns over transparency, victim justice, and security risks.

Afam Osigwe, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, said the policy raises serious issues. "Reintegrating persons who may have unleashed violence or burned properties or committed other criminal activities into communities without addressing the hurt of the victims would appear as compensating perpetrators while overlooking the victims," he said.

Isa Sanusi, Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, called for greater openness. "There are serious concerns that some of those called repentant sometimes go back to what they do. The government must be transparent about who they are and their level of involvement."

Yusuf Ali, a brigadier-general and Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, pushed back against the criticism, saying demands for the publication of names of the graduates were "misplaced."

He insisted that no client of the programme has been found wanting for breach of peace since its inception.

Community resistance and victim concerns

Despite official assurances, many residents and internally displaced persons in Borno and neighbouring states remain opposed to the reintegration, citing unresolved trauma and perceived neglect of victims.

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Critics, including retired military officers and human rights activists, have argued that the government should prioritise support for victims before reintegrating former fighters.

The programme, which seeks to encourage mass surrender and weaken the insurgency through non-kinetic means, continues to generate intense national debate.

While it has helped reduce active fighters, questions persist about long-term effectiveness, post-reintegration monitoring, and community acceptance.