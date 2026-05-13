Nigeria: Alexx Ekubo Is Dead

12 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

News of the late actor's demise was first broken by his manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji.

The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the death of famous actor Alexx Ekubo.

He was 40.

News of the late actor's demise was first broken by his manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji.

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He was reportedly silently battling cancer.

Before now, Ekubo had noticeably been absent from the Nigerian movie industry.

His last post on his official Instagram page was in December 2024.

Tributes

Following the announcement, the actor's colleagues and friends have been paying tributes to him.

The late actor's colleague, Godwin Nnadiekwe, said that he is struggling to find the words to describe how he feels about Ekubo's passing.

"This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I'm at a loss for words because this wasn't the plan, Alex Ekubo.

"To think you already prepared your will. It's a heartbreak I can't quite describe. Rest well, my friend," he wrote on Instagram.

Others like Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Frodd, and BBNaija's Uriel have also sent in tributes.

Alex Ekubo

Born on 10 April 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Alex Ekubo hails from Arochukwu in Abia State.

He attended Federal Government College Daura in Katsina State.

He later graduated with a Law degree from the University of Calabar. Before that, he held a diploma in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

He made his acting debut in the 2005 production, 'Sinners in the House'.

Since then, he has acted in lots of movies, including the critically acclaimed 'Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story', 'A Sunday Affair', 'Hire a Woman', 'Omo Ghetto-The Saga', 'Weekend Getaway', 'Lagos Cougars', 'Your Excellency' and many others.

He briefly courted controversy in 2021 when his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, ended their engagement about three months before their wedding.

In 2023, he was appointed as the Special Assistant to the

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Youth Development by the then president, Emeka Rollas.

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