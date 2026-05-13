Nigerian Troops Intercept 400 Starlink Devices Allegedly Used By Terrorists - Official

Mr Martins said the recovered Starlink terminals were intercepted during sustained operations across Sambisa Forest, the Timbuktu Triangle and other terrorist enclaves in the North-east.

Troops of Sector 2, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have intercepted more than 400 Starlink communication devices allegedly used by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to perpetrate crime in the region.

The Sector's Commander, Beyidi Martins, a brigadier general, disclosed this while briefing defence correspondents in Damaturu on Tuesday.

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He said the internet service equipments were seized during the ongoing strangulation and intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling terrorist logistics and communication networks within the sector's area of responsibility.

Mr Martins said the recovered Starlink terminals were intercepted during sustained operations across Sambisa Forest, the Timbuktu Triangle and other terrorist enclaves in the North-east.

According to him, the seizures formed part of broader efforts by troops to disrupt the logistics lifelines sustaining terrorist activities in the region.

"The lifeblood of terrorist activities is logistics resupply, and we are deliberately denying them freedom to move supplies, communication equipment, fuel and other operational items across the theatre," he said.

The commander explained that the asymmetric nature of the insurgency had enabled terrorists to rely heavily on civilian supply chains and collaborators for movement of food, fuel, drugs, communication gadgets and motorcycle spare parts into remote hideouts.

He acknowledged that some members of the civilian population were voluntarily collaborating with terrorists, while others acted under coercion and intimidation.

"There is a high level of collusion between some members of the civil populace and the terrorists. Some do it willingly, while others are forced through threats and coercion," Mr Martins stated.

He said that troops had successfully infiltrated several transport and logistics networks used by insurgents through intelligence operations targeting transporters, traders and supply syndicates operating across the region.

According to him, troops have arrested hundreds of logistics suppliers, couriers and collaborators linked to terrorist resupply operations.

"It will interest you to know that arrests are made on a daily basis. So far, we have disrupted over 400 logistics-related cases and networks supporting terrorist operations," he said.

The commander added that troops had intercepted consignments of petrol, drugs, medical supplies, food items and spare parts suspected to be destined for terrorist camps.

He noted that the seizures were made along major movement corridors stretching from Kano through Nguru and other routes leading into the Timbuktu Triangle, Sambisa Forest and adjoining enclaves.

Mr Martins further revealed that local livestock markets had also been exploited by insurgents to dispose of rustled animals and generate operational funds.

To counter the trend, he said security forces, local authorities and market stakeholders had introduced livestock verification measures requiring proper identification of ownership before animals could be sold.

"If animals are not properly identified, they will not be sold. Through that arrangement, we are tracking and disrupting their sources of financing," he said.

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The commander stated that the ongoing strangulation operations had significantly weakened terrorist logistics chains and reduced their operational flexibility across the sector.

He also disclosed that sustained military offensives and intelligence-driven operations had led to the surrender of several terrorists and members of their families within the area of responsibility.

According to him, continuous pressure from troops had denied insurgents freedom of movement and disrupted their ability to sustain attacks on communities and security formations.

Mr Martins reaffirmed the commitment of the command to intensifying offensive operations, intercepting terrorist supply routes and dismantling communication networks sustaining insurgent activities in the North-east.

(NAN)