South Africa: Feroz Khan Called Us 'Tsotsi Police' At R286m Joburg Cocaine Bust, Cop Tells Commission

12 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Policeman Marumo Magane has described how 'all hell broke loose' at a R268m cocaine interception when he and a few others were suspected of plotting to steal the consignment. He has also acknowledged he was 'clueless' at the crime scene, but has denied fresh suggestions of complicity.

Criminal infiltration fearsA warrant officer has conceded to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he was "clueless" when it came to dealing with a R286-million cocaine interception in Johannesburg.His testimony adds to worrying statements and incidents in how police officers are essentially bungling big drug cases.

A policeman, who previously faced criminal charges over a R286-million cocaine interception, has recalled how "all hell broke loose" when Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan arrived at the scene and gave instructions.

"I was not even allowed to move and talk to my colleagues, not even go to the toilet; I was escorted," Warrant Officer Marumo Magane, reading from a statement, testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He is a Crime Information Management and Analysis Centre commander at the Zonkizizwe police station in Gauteng.

The Madlanga Commission's proceedings on Tuesday focused on a cocaine consignment weighing 715.86kg and worth around R286-million that was intercepted on 9 July 2021 in Aeroton, an industrial area in Johannesburg.

'I'm innocent'

Magane was among four suspects arrested at the time of the drug bust, where he was the first police officer at the scene.

Daily Maverick has reported that the case against...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.