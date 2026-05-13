South Africa: Feroz Khan Called Us 'Tsotsi Police' At R286m Joburg Cocaine Bust, Cop Tells Commission

Policeman Marumo Magane has described how 'all hell broke loose' at a R268m cocaine interception when he and a few others were suspected of plotting to steal the consignment. He has also acknowledged he was 'clueless' at the crime scene, but has denied fresh suggestions of complicity.

Criminal infiltration fearsA warrant officer has conceded to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he was "clueless" when it came to dealing with a R286-million cocaine interception in Johannesburg.His testimony adds to worrying statements and incidents in how police officers are essentially bungling big drug cases.

A policeman, who previously faced criminal charges over a R286-million cocaine interception, has recalled how "all hell broke loose" when Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan arrived at the scene and gave instructions.

"I was not even allowed to move and talk to my colleagues, not even go to the toilet; I was escorted," Warrant Officer Marumo Magane, reading from a statement, testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

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He is a Crime Information Management and Analysis Centre commander at the Zonkizizwe police station in Gauteng.

The Madlanga Commission's proceedings on Tuesday focused on a cocaine consignment weighing 715.86kg and worth around R286-million that was intercepted on 9 July 2021 in Aeroton, an industrial area in Johannesburg.

'I'm innocent'

Magane was among four suspects arrested at the time of the drug bust, where he was the first police officer at the scene.

Daily Maverick has reported that the case against...