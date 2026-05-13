Nigeria: Lagos Commonwealth Summit - 1,000 Delegates Expected

Ahead of Lagos State Governments hosting of over 1,000 investors from the Commonwealth of Nations the state has boasted it is now the destination of choice on the African continent, during a two-day summit themed "Lagos: Business Gateway to Africa."

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, who disclosed this said the summit is being organised by the state government in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and other strategic public and private sector stakeholders and will hold from June 8 and 9, 2026, at Eko Hotels & Suites.

According to the commissioner, the summit has evolved beyond a conventional investment conference into a strategic platform for policy dialogue, capital mobilisation, investment matchmaking and global investor engagement.

She noted that participation from delegates across the Commonwealth and other regions reflects growing international confidence in Lagos as a prime destination for trade, investment and enterprise development.

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Ambrose-Medebem said the summit would attract policymakers, multinational corporations, development finance institutions, entrepreneurs, innovators and trade missions from Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

She added that this year's edition would feature keynote addresses, plenary sessions, executive roundtables, sector-specific investment dialogues, exhibitions, business networking sessions, as well as Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government meetings.

Discussions at the summit, she said, would focus on sectors including infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, blue economy, tourism, energy transition, logistics, transportation, financial services, real estate and SME development.

The commissioner further disclosed that one of the major highlights of the summit would be the governors' investment showcase, designed to facilitate direct engagement between state governments, sovereign institutions, global investors and development partners.

She described Lagos as a major economic corridor connecting Africa to global markets, citing its large consumer population, expanding infrastructure, thriving innovation ecosystem and strategic maritime assets.

"With a GDP ranked among the largest city economies in Africa and a population exceeding 23 million people, Lagos remains uniquely positioned as the preferred destination for investment, manufacturing, finance, technology and enterprise development," she said.

Ambrose-Medebem reiterated the commitment of the state government to improving the business environment through reforms, digital transformation, ease-of-doing-business initiatives and strategic infrastructure development.

She explained that the summit aligns with the economic agenda of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, aimed at boosting industrial growth, competitiveness and the global relevance of the state's economy.

According to her, the summit is expected to produce concrete investment frameworks, strategic agreements and sector-specific action plans capable of accelerating job creation and sustainable economic growth.

Also speaking, Co-chairman of the Technical Committee on Invest Lagos 3.0, Toyosi Akerele, said technology and innovation would play a major role in this year's edition.

She disclosed that organisers would deploy an AI-powered dashboard to enable participants across the world monitor plenary sessions, panel discussions and keynote speeches in real time.

Akerele added that students from tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University, would manage the summit's dashboard and command centre as part of efforts to promote youth participation and human capital development.

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She further revealed that the summit would feature a dedicated podcast segment where foreign delegates and development partners would share experiences on Lagos' culture, tourism potential and business environment.

According to her, over 400 foreign delegates are expected to embark on guided tours of key infrastructure and industrial projects in Lagos on June 10.

The delegates are expected to visit the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Lekki Deep Sea Port and the RussellSmith 3D Printing and Manufacturing Centre.

She said the tours would also expose participants to Lagos transport infrastructure, including the Lagos Blue Line and Lagos Red Line rail systems.