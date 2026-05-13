South Africa: Ghana to Evacuate 300 From South Africa Over Anti-Immigrant Protests

Ghana says it will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a recent wave of protests against foreign nationals.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X on Tuesday that the Ghanaian president had granted approval for their "immediate evacuation".

He said the "distressed" Ghanaians had registered at the country's embassy in Pretoria to be rescued in response to an advisory by the foreign ministry "following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks".

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Last week, South African authorities denied that anyone had been attacked, saying the widely circulated videos were fake.

On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the recent "protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals" did not reflect government policy, describing them as "isolated acts of criminality".

He added that South Africa would "regulate migration, secure our borders and enforce our laws".

Thousands of South Africans joined protests against illegal immigration, demanding the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. Protesters say illegal immigration has had an impact on jobs, housing and crime.

On Tuesday, the Ghanaian embassy in South Africa advised nationals to be highly cautious and prioritise their safety by avoiding public gatherings and shut their shops or businesses in the port city of Durban ahead of a protest planned on Wednesday.

Ghana and Nigeria have recently summoned the South African envoys to their respective countries over the mistreatment and harassment of their citizens.

Ghana has also written to the African Union (AU) asking it to discuss the issue, saying it posed a "serious risk to the safety and wellbeing" of Africans in South Africa.

South Africa responded by saying it had "nothing to hide". The government has condemned the circulation of what it called "fake videos and images" described by some as recordings of attacks on foreign nationals.

Other countries that have warned their citizens in South Africa include Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

According to official figures, South Africa is home to more than three million foreigners, or about 5% of the population, but there are believed to be many more without papers.

Xenophobia has long been an issue in the country and has been accompanied by occasional outbursts of deadly attacks.