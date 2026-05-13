Rwanda: RDF Hosts Nigerian Defence College Delegation On Study Tour

The Rwanda Defence Force on Tuesday, May 12, hosted a delegation of 15 officers from the Nigerian National Defence College at RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura.

The delegation is in Rwanda for a six-day study tour focused on ecotourism and national development.

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During their stay, the delegation will visit different sites across Rwanda as part of academic research on security, development, and resilience, while also gaining firsthand insight into the country's recovery after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and the governance model adopted to drive transformation.

Welcoming the delegation, RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, thanked the Nigerian National Defence College for choosing Rwanda as a destination and highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries' defence institutions.

"I would like to reaffirm Rwanda Defence Force's commitment to strengthening existing cooperation with the Nigerian Armed Forces, particularly the National Defence College, in training, education, and exchange programs," Gen Muganga said.

The Rwanda Defence Force hosted a delegation of 15 officers from the Nigerian National Defence College at RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura. The delegation is in Rwanda for a six-day study tour focused on ecotourism and national development. The visit aims to give the delegation... pic.twitter.com/YLSBLMCBxI-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) May 12, 2026

Commodore Ebo Adegoke Timothy, who leads the delegation, commended the RDF for its progress in national transformation and socio-economic development.

He appreciated the learning opportunities provided by senior RDF officials.

"The tour helped the students understand the policies and strategies Rwanda used to advance national development through ecotourism and good governance," he said.

The Director General of International Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa, said the study visit presents an opportunity for both sides to exchange experiences and deepen understanding of contemporary security challenges.

He noted that such engagements are important in strengthening strategic cooperation while broadening perspectives on development and resilience.

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The visiting officers and staff also toured the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign Against the Genocide Museum to gain deeper insight into Rwanda's history and recovery journey.