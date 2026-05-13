Nigeria: NHRC Urges Implementation of National Action Plan On Human Rights

NHRC said the action plan serves as a guiding framework for promoting and protecting human rights in line with international standards.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday advocated greater collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the country's National Action Plan (NAP) on human rights.

The commission's Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, made the call at the opening of a one-day training of stakeholders, in collaboration with Stonetrisha Nig. Ltd in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training focussed on the implementation of the 2026 NAP on Human Rights in Delta State.

The training was designed to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights across the state with participants drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, civil society organisations and the media.

Mr Ojukwu, represented by the commission's State Coordinator, Chia Nor, called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders in the implementation of the action plan on human rights.

He commended the stakeholders for their commitment to advancing human rights nationwide.

He said the meeting reflected a collective resolve to promote accountability, justice, equality, and respect for human dignity across all sectors of society.

According to Mr Ojukwu, NAP serves as a guiding framework for promoting and protecting human rights in line with international standards.

He said the document aligned with the Vienna Declaration adopted at the 1993 World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna, Austria.

He also quoted the Attorney-General of the Federation as reaffirming government's commitment to protecting rights guaranteed under international conventions and Nigeria's Constitution.

The NHRC boss recalled that Nigeria adopted its first NAP on Human Rights between 2009 and 2013.

He explained that following the expiration of the first plan, the commission initiated extensive consultations involving government institutions and CSOs.

He said that the decade-long consultative process culminated in the adoption of NAP for 2024 to 2028.

Mr Ojukwu said the current phase focuses on implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and addressing operational challenges affecting human rights protection.

He underscored the need for stronger synergy between MDAs, CSOs and the media to achieve sustainable results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the participants to provide practical recommendations capable of advancing the objectives of the action plan.

Mr Ojukwu expressed the optimism that the deliberations at the event would strengthen the implementation strategies and improve the protection of human rights across Nigeria.

NAN reports that the training focused on human rights, covered under NAP implementation structures, and governing mechanisms for effective enforcement.

Some participants described the programme as timely and beneficial to strengthening awareness and accountability in human rights administration.

Others, however, raised concerns over alleged interference by certain groups and individuals in the protection of fundamental rights.

NAN reports that the nationwide exercise was scheduled to run from 4 May to 15 May across the 36 states of the federation.