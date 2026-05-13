Nigeria: Lookman Fires Atlético Madrid Back to Winning Ways Against Osasuna

13 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Lookman stepped up confidently and fired home to register his eighth goal in all competitions since joining Atlético from Atalanta BC in January.

Ademola Lookman scored as Atlético Madrid returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over CA Osasuna in Tuesday's LaLiga clash at El Sadar.

The result came as a timely response from Diego Simeone's side after back-to-back defeats against Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League and a shock home league loss to RC Celta de Vigo.

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Despite already securing Champions League qualification for next season, Atlético started brightly in Tuesday night's contest and took the lead after 15 minutes.

Following a lengthy VAR review, referee José Luis Guzmán Mansilla awarded the visitors a penalty for a handball by Javi Galán inside the box. Lookman stepped up confidently and fired home to register his eighth goal in all competitions since joining Atlético from Atalanta BC in January.

Osasuna nearly found an immediate response when a poor back pass from Koke gifted Ante Budimir a chance, but the Croatian forward chipped his effort over the bar.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Budimir collided with goalkeeper Juan Musso, but the decision was overturned following another VAR review.

Atlético continued to create chances after the break, with substitute Alexander Sørloth going close twice before eventually doubling the visitors' advantage.

The Norwegian striker reacted quickest to a back-post delivery from Marcos Llorente to make it 2-0 and put Atlético in firm control.

Llorente's evening later turned sour when he was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Aimar Oroz.

Osasuna made the most of the numerical advantage late on as Kike Barja scored in stoppage time, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

The win keeps Atlético fourth in the LaLiga standings, three points behind Villarreal CF, while Osasuna remain 11th with fading hopes of European qualification.

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