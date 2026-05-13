Liberia: Judiciary to Construct Two Magisterial Courts Amid Growing Calls for Judicial Expansion

Published: May 13, 2026

Gbarnga, Bong County -- Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, has announced plans by the Liberian judiciary to construct two new magisterial courts in Bong County, as part of efforts to improve access to justice and provide better working conditions for judicial officers in the county.

Speaking during the formal opening of the May A.D. 2026 Term of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Justice Clinton-Johnson disclosed that Gbartala and Belefanai have been selected as sites for the proposed courts, with groundbreaking ceremonies expected on May 23, 2026. According to the Associate Justice, the initiative reflects the judiciary's commitment to ensuring that justice is administered in a more conducive and professional environment, especially in interior counties where court infrastructure remains inadequate.

Justice Clinton-Johnson recounted the difficult conditions under which judicial proceedings were conducted during her tenure as Assigned Judge in Bong County, revealing that some cases were heard in market shells, on porches, and in other deplorable facilities lacking basic standards for court operations.

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"Only one magisterial court is built in this county, which is in Botota," she said. "I was disappointed seeing magistrates sitting on porches to work, and when the house owner had a meeting, there would be no court." Her remarks come amid growing concerns within the judiciary over the shortage of courts and judicial personnel in Bong County.

In previous comments during the opening of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, Resident Judge Boimah Kontoe called for the establishment of additional courts in the county to address overcrowding and delays in the judicial system. Judge Kontoe warned that the limited number of magisterial courts was forcing citizens to travel long distances to seek justice and contributing to prison overcrowding and slow prosecution of cases.

Judge Kontoe had also appealed for the creation of a special Criminal Assize "C" court to fast-track narcotics-related cases in Bong County, noting that the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court was overwhelmed with an increasing number of cases. Meanwhile, Justice Clinton-Johnson has tasked the Bong County Bar Association with delineating the county's magisterial districts to improve citizens' awareness of judicial boundaries and court jurisdictions.

The Associate Justice also expressed concern over the reluctance of lawyers to serve as magistrates in the county because many courts are located in remote interior communities. According to her, the judiciary has increasingly relied on associate magistrates who are college graduates and sponsored them for further legal education due to the shortage of trained lawyers willing to serve in Bong County. "We are looking for stipendiary magistrates who are law graduates, but we can't find lawyers willing to come here," she lamented.