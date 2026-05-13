Liberia: AFA, Waves for Change Graduate Dozens of Vulnerable Youths in Surf Therapy Program in Harper

Harper City — More than forty disadvantaged young people over the weekend graduated from a surfing therapy and empowerment program organized through a collaboration between Arise From Ashes and Waves for Change at Tubman Beach in Harper City, Maryland County.

The graduation ceremony marked the first successful partnership between the two organizations aimed at transforming the lives of physically, mentally, and socially vulnerable youths through surf therapy, counseling, mentorship, and vocational education support. The event brought together community leaders, educators, youth advocates, and family members who gathered to celebrate what organizers described as a major milestone in youth rehabilitation and empowerment in southeastern Liberia.

Delivering the keynote motivation at the ceremony, former Maryland County Commander of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Moses Birr, urged the graduates to see the opportunity as a turning point in their lives. Birr encouraged the young beneficiaries to remain focused, disciplined, and determined despite the social and economic challenges confronting them. According to him, many young people in society often lose direction because they fail to recognize opportunities that can reshape their future. He praised Arise From Ashes and Waves for Change for creating what he called "a safe path for transformation," especially for youths who are exposed to hardship, trauma, substance abuse, and social neglect. "This program is not just about surfing," Birr told the graduates. "It is about rebuilding confidence, restoring hope, and preparing young people to become productive citizens. You must take this opportunity seriously and use it to change your lives."

The former LDEA commander also challenged the graduates to fully utilize the vocational and educational opportunities being provided through the partnership. He stressed that technical and vocational skills remain one of the strongest tools for fighting poverty and unemployment among Liberian youths.

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Also making remarks, Alice W. Toe, Waves for Change National Director thanked Arise From Ashes for partnering with her organization to extend mental health and surf therapy services to vulnerable communities in Maryland County. Madam Toe described the ocean as more than just water, saying it symbolizes healing, courage, unity, and resilience. "The ocean teaches patience and determination," she explained. "When these young people enter the water, they learn how to confront fear, overcome challenges, and trust themselves. Surf therapy helps them manage emotional stress, trauma, and anxiety while building confidence and teamwork."

She further noted that many disadvantaged youths in Liberia silently struggle with emotional and psychological difficulties that often go unnoticed. According to her, programs like surf therapy create a supportive environment where young people can feel accepted, encouraged, and empowered. Madam Toe expressed optimism that the collaboration with Arise From Ashes would continue to expand and positively impact more communities across Liberia.

For his part, Mr. Anthony Nyemah Cooper, the Executive Director of Arise From Ashes, reaffirmed his organization's commitment to transforming lives through education, mentorship, and different forms of therapy aimed at helping vulnerable youths regain confidence and purpose. Mr. Cooper disclosed that the organization is currently supporting more than thirty students at the Cape Palmas High School Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program, where beneficiaries are learning various technical and trade skills.

He emphasized that education and skills training remain central to the organization's mission of helping disadvantaged youths become self-reliant and productive members of society. "We believe every young person deserves a second chance," Cooper said. "Many of these children and youths have gone through serious hardship, but with the right support, guidance, and opportunity, they can become leaders and contributors to national development."

He also called on other humanitarian organizations, institutions, and well-meaning Liberians to join efforts in supporting vulnerable youths, especially in rural communities where opportunities are limited. He thanked the donors and supporters for their comments towards humanity.

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Meanwhile, the Registrar of Cape Palmas High Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Masiah Nyemah, pledged the institution's continued support to disadvantaged students being assisted by Arise From Ashes. Mr. Nyemah said the institution remains committed to providing quality vocational education and a supportive learning environment for young people seeking skills training and self-improvement.

He praised the partnership between AFA and Waves for Change, noting that the collaboration is helping to create hope and direction for many youths who previously lacked access to education and empowerment opportunities. The graduation ceremony ended with presentations, recognition of beneficiaries, and renewed calls for increased investment in youth empowerment and mental health support, and vocational training programs across Liberia.