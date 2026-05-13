Liberia: Sen. Dillon Rejects 'Tribal Hatred' Claim

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has dismissed as "unfortunate and misleading" an allegation that he hates the Krahn people of Grand Gedeh County, following the Liberian Senate's decision not to confirm Hon. George Solo for an ambassadorial post.

The claim was made by Peter Solo, identified as a brother of the nominee, who accused Sen. Dillon of opposing George Solo's confirmation as ambassador to Belgium because of alleged tribal sentiments against people of Grand Gedeh.

But Sen. Dillon, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the accusation is dangerous and could undermine Liberia's hard-won peace if allowed to fuel division.

Explaining the confirmation process, the senator said nominees for ambassadorial assignments are ordinarily expected to be backed by a diplomatic note from the receiving country indicating its willingness to accept the individual once confirmed and appointed.

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In George Solo's case, Sen. Dillon said the formal communication submitted to the Senate by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. referenced Italy--not Belgium--contrary to the account attributed to Peter Solo of the Liberia Lottery Authority.

"We do not interfere with the administrative workings of the Executive," Sen. Dillon said. "We act only on the formal communications sent to the Senate regarding confirmation of nominees."

The senator, who won election to the Senate in 2020 after first taking office by by-election in 2019, said his public record reflects engagement with Liberians of all backgrounds.

He stressed that confirmation decisions are guided by competence, integrity, governance considerations and the national interest--not tribal affiliation or personal bias.

According to him, Liberia's democracy must be anchored in accountability and constructive debate, rather than emotional rhetoric that deepens division.

Sen. Dillon said Liberia has made progress in reconciliation and peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups and warned against "reckless statements" that could reverse those gains.

He said he respects all tribes and counties, including Grand Gedeh, which he described as an important part of Liberia's social and political fabric. He added that his years in public service show a commitment to inclusiveness, fairness and equal representation.

The senator noted that the allegation has drawn public rejection from some stakeholders and citizens, who have urged those making unsubstantiated tribal claims to desist.

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Under Article 56 of the 1986 Constitution, the Liberian Senate has the authority to conduct confirmation hearings for presidential nominees and to either confirm or reject them.

He also cautioned public figures and supporters to exercise restraint and responsibility when discussing national issues--particularly matters involving governance and state appointments.

He warned that statements aimed at inflaming tribal sentiments for political purposes are unhealthy for Liberia's democracy and could distract attention from the country's pressing challenges.