Liberia: Senate to Reopen Probe Into Major Concession Deals

MONROVIA — The Liberian Senate is expected to scrutinize compliance and operational concerns involving major concessionaires, including Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) and Western Cluster Liberia, as lawmakers resume full legislative work for the second quarter.

The Senate reconvened for the second quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature, with Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence calling on her colleagues to remain united and focused on what she termed "critical national priorities" following the first-quarter recess.

Speaking Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Grand Bassa County Senator lauded the chamber for what she described as the "cordiality, cooperation, and mutual respect" that characterized the previous sitting, noting that such collaboration--despite political differences--helps sustain peace, stability, and democratic governance.

"The Senate has continued to demonstrate maturity and responsibility in handling matters of national importance," Karnga-Lawrence said. "This unity serves as a strong example of leadership and commitment to Liberia's progress."

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Karnga-Lawrence placed the plight of volunteer teachers and health workers high on the Senate's agenda, applauding their sacrifices in keeping schools and clinics running in remote and underserved communities amid persistent financial and logistical constraints.

She said lawmakers will prioritize longstanding concerns about employment, salaries, benefits, and overall working conditions, and pledged to collaborate with relevant government agencies and development partners to craft what she called "practical solutions" for education and health-sector workers.

The Pro Tempore also urged the public to support government efforts to accelerate development and improve public service delivery as the Senate returns to full legislative activities.