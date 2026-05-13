Nigeria: 2027 - Dele Momodu Warns Against Over-Reliance On Peter Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu has cautioned Nigerians against placing all their hopes for the 2027 presidential election on Peter Obi, the former Labour Party candidate.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, Momodu said the intense focus on Obi and the ongoing debate over zoning are distracting Nigerians from addressing critical national challenges such as insecurity, poor electricity supply, and weak governance.

He argued that political discourse has been overly reduced to regional identity rather than competence and practical solutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I'm not going to be bogged into this zoning brouhaha because I've realized that it is a deliberate distraction from the important issues that we should be discussing," Momodu said.

"Instead of us now discussing we have no electricity, security is nil, and so on and so forth, all we're now talking about is where a man comes from. I think it's like someone has hypnotized us," he added.

Momodu accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberately fuelling the zoning debate as a strategy to retain power in 2027. He claimed President Bola Tinubu has encouraged a North-versus-South narrative to divide the opposition.

He however noted that while zoning may be politically significant, it has no constitutional backing preventing any Nigerian from contesting the presidency, regardless of region.

On the possibility of an alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Momodu dismissed suggestions that such a partnership would automatically guarantee victory, stressing that elections are won through structure, numbers, and strategy rather than online popularity.